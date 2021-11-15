Fisher reiterates he's not leaving for LSU

In a 90-second monologue, Fisher reiterated his lack of interest in taking the LSU job and said definitively that he would be staying in College Station. "I ain't going nowhere, I don't want to be nowhere else. I love being right here," he said bluntly.

"I've told everybody I'm staying here and I've told everybody I plan on being the coach at A&M," he said. "I said the other thing: I plan on being here, I love the AD, I love the president, I love being at my ranch, my family loves it here, I love Kyle Field, I love the people, I love all that stuff. And that's obviously not good enough ... I read the reports and people come to me and I say, 'I don't want to hear it. I'm not interested.'"

Fisher pointed to A&M's 2022 recruiting class as proof he had no desire to change jobs.

"We may recruit the number one ... we're going to recruit an incredible class this year. So I'm going to be the dumbest human being on God's earth who's gonna recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go over there and go play against them?" he said. "If I did that, you ought to say, 'That's the dumbest human being. I don't want hm to be my coach.'"

Fisher went on to say that "we're building special things" in Aggieland.

"They're investing in the program. They're investing in everything we've got. We're building the culture," he said. "I want to be at A&M and I plan on being at A&M."

Before moving on to the next question, he asked the media assembled for his press conference if his denial was firm enough.

The Aggies (7-3) play Prairie View in their final home game of the 2021 season Saturday before closing on the road at LSU.