"Howdy."

After a pause, he added, "If you all don't know, you're supposed to say howdy back. That's an A&M thing."

And that was virtually the last pause Fisher took for a half-hour, as he answered questions about his departure from FSU and his future plans for the Aggies in his rapid-fire style.

When it came to his former employer, Fisher made it clear that there was no acrimony on his side. Instead, he praised Florida State and the administration he was rumored to have clashed with before his departure.

"I had no intentions leaving Florida State. I was very happy and very content there," he said. "As you know, life takes changes and decisions are made. I was very happy and at a great university there."

Fisher had turned down other lucrative offers, including FSU twice, before deciding to come to A&M for a 10-year, $75 million contract last December. He said his rapport with Athletic Director Scott Woodward and the dedication of A&M's administration to build a winner ended up being the decisive difference.

"When you're in such a good situation, if you're going to make a change, it has to be something that you know is credible and someone you've maybe worked with in the past or you know has the same vision in which you have. I think that had a big part of it," he said. "And then you start researching the history of A&M, and you have a tremendous recruiting base and you have an unbelievable academic institution and you're able to take care of kids afterwards with the Aggie Network and the job placement program and the things that go on. I think it's just an opportunity there and a challenge that I didn't want to walk away when I knew we had the administration in place that will allow to have the same vision in which we have."

The first step in implementing that vision, as Fisher has made clear on multiple occasions, will be improving A&M's overall toughness. He hit on that theme again Monday, reiterating that a tougher mindset will be needed to succeed in the SEC West.

"I think the biggest thing about it is, as I said before, the toughness, the effort, the discipline, the pride, the grit you have as a team and your ability to compete and understand that it's going to be physical," he said. "It's going to be tough. I'm not going to be good. I'm going to be hurt. I'm going to be banged. I'm going to be bruised. Going into the venues you do on the road, the travel, just the physicality of the league, you have to understand that and embrace it and run with it and take pride in coming through that gauntlet of games to be there."

Getting through that gauntlet, Fisher explained, will depend more on the team's approach than who they're playing week to week.

"The great teams I've ever been a part of, as crazy as this sounds, you prepared for your opponent, but that wasn't what it was about. It was more about the culture in which you created from within yourself and the way you wanted your team to play, and I think that's what we have to understand first and foremost," he said. "It's great that we play those two teams, the top two ranked teams in the first four games of the year. I think great teams, it's not that your opponent becomes faceless, it's not that you disrespect them; it's just that you understand how you want to prepare. I'm hoping that's the way our kids go about it."

When asked about a possible timeframe to winning a national championship at A&M, Fisher said the clock has already started.

"I think your timetable is as quick as you can put things in place and everyone buys into what you're trying to do. You have a timetable, your timetable is now," he said. "You want to win immediately and that's your place, but is that realistic? I don't know. Could it be? Yes. Could it not be? Yes. It's all about the process of putting things in place. Because you want to build a program the right way up and get kids to understand and buy in."