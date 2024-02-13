The combine, which will run from Feb. 26 to March 4, could be especially important for linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. An All-American in 2023, Cooper tallied 83 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 8 sacks last year. While some scouts and analysts have him in the top 25 best talents in the draft, most mock drafts currently have him as a second round pick. If Cooper puts together a strong performance, he could push his way into the first round.

Defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson also has the attention of many scouts. Jackson had 27 tackles, 5.5 TFL and 3 sacks in 2023, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He did much of that work facing double teams, and NFL teams are intrigued by his ability to rush the passer at 325 pounds.

Wide receiver Ainias Smith caught the eye of scouts at the Senior Bowl with his performance, and his versatility makes him unique in spite of being undersized. Smith led the Aggies with 53 catches and 795 yards in 2023, while averaging 14.3 yards per punt return. Smith was named All-SEC as both a receiver and returner this last year.

Robinson rebounded from a poor 2022 campaign to be named second team All-SEC this year. The fifth-year senior and team captain played in 11 games this past season, allowing just one sack in 691 snaps.

Richardson, also in his fifth season, was third on the team in tackles with 59, had 3 TFL, a sack and a forced fumble. He also had four passes defensed.