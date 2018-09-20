1) Has the emergence of Tua altered Alabama's offense much schematically? It seems like they've become not only more willing to pass, but perhaps pass first. Is that how you've seen it?

More than anything, it’s allowed Alabama to open up its offense. We’ve seen Alabama throw over the middle more and also utilize the tight end position with Irv Smith Jr. Alabama’s offense has been pretty balanced. Through 220 snaps, it has thrown the ball 102 times and ran the ball 118 times. Because Alabama has so many weapons, it can afford to take what the opposing defense is giving them. That being said, I’d expect more of a passing offense against Texas A&M.

2) It looks like the front seven on defense, as always, is stout. The secondary looks a little younger and less experienced. Is that the big concern defensively, or is there something else?

Three weeks ago I would have said yes, but Alabama’s secondary has passed every test it has faced this season. Ole Miss was supposed to be the team that finally exposed some of the cracks in Alabama’s defense, but after the opening touchdown, the Rebels looked pedestrian. I think you can still catch the secondary off guard in some situations as Ole Miss did on its first play from scrimmage. However, there is still a lot of talent back there, and Alabama’s front seven will provide enough pressure to force opposing offenses into mistakes as well.

3) What's the biggest concern you see Alabama having with respect to Kellen Mond and the Aggie offense?

You could argue that Mond is the best quarterback Alabama has faced so far, especially with his success against a good Clemson defense earlier this season. It’s also worth noting that he had a pretty solid outing last year against Alabama, completing 19 of 29 passes for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Alabama has yet to play a quarterback with that kind of big-game experience this season.

4) Jerry Jeudy has put up ridiculous numbers so far. How has he been used through the first three games to be so effective?

Alabama has used Jeudy in the slot to create mismatches. That was the case during his 79-yard touchdown against Ole Miss last week. While Jeudy is probably the most talented of Alabama’s receivers, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle can’t be ignored. That creates a lot of one-on-one matchups which Jeudy has been dominating so far.

5) A&M is almost certainly going to bring a lot of pressure on not just passing downs, but running downs as well to bottle up the Harrises. How has Alabama's offensive line performed to date?

It’s been good for the most part but inconsistent at times, especially on the right side with first-year starters Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills. The two five-star sophomores showed improvement against Ole Miss last week but should face a bigger test against Texas A&M. Keep in mind, those two are protecting Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side, so if the Aggies can get pressure it could go a long way.