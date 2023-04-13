Here is what Livingstone had to say about each program going into the final stages of his recruitment.

Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy four-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone released his top five on Thursday evening as Arkansas , LSU , South Carolina , Texas and Texas A&M make the final cut for one of the top wide receivers from the state of Texas.

Arkansas - "Arkansas was early in my recruitment, they were the third school to hop on. I've been there a lot with all different coaches. (Sam Pittman) is a great guy and we've really connected well. I went to two of their practices and I was with Coach Pittman the entire time, it was awesome being with him. Kenny Guiton, the receivers coach, is a great receivers coach. They have a bright future ahead of them."

LSU - "Kyle Parker is there and he's one of my best buddies. (Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton) is probably the best receiver coach out there in college football right now. When I was down there, we really connected and hit it off, same with (Brian Kelly). I had a great time down there, it's a great environment and great culture at LSU."

South Carolina - "They're great coaches, great people. I talk to them honestly the most out of any school. The OC there came from Arkansas and he was a huge part of my recruitment at Arkansas. I love (Shane Beamer). I had a virtual visit and I had a great time, it was awesome meeting all of the coaches, even if it was over the screen."

Texas - "(Receivers coach Chris Jackson) is a great receivers coach, he coached in the NFL for a while. My ultimate dream is to make it to the NFL. Him being there and him knowing what an NFL receiver looks like, how they train and what they look for, it plays a huge part in my recruitment. Same thing with (Steve Sarkisian) being in the NFL and having the awesome team he has."

Texas A&M - "The culture at A&M is crazy with (receivers coach Dameyune Craig) and (Jimbo Fisher). Coach Fisher likes two-sport athletes, he actually went to college on a baseball scholarship. Me and him have had some great conversations about football and what they have to offer at A&M."

Livingstone has four official visits planned for the month of June as he will see Arkansas on June 2-4, LSU on June 9-11, South Carolina on June 16-18 and Texas on June 23-25. He is currently in the process of planning his official visit to Texas A&M.

"Wherever me and my family fit the best, where I could play the earliest," he said about what's most important. "I know it won't be handed to me, I'll have to go in and work. What offense they run and how they utilize their receivers."

Following his visits, Livingstone will sit down with his family to determine the best fit before committing on July 1.

At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Livingstone is ranked as the No. 129 recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 17 wide receiver in the country and the No. 21 recruit from the state of Texas.