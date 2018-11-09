AggieYell.com

A few things that you can find in this week's edition:

• Who's in, and who's out for tomorrow's matchup with Ole Miss?

• How might the Aggies attack the Rebels defense?

• Could a Texas commit be on the verge of flipping to the Aggies?

• What major commits will be in town Saturday?

• How did the basketball team really fare in their season opener?

If you're an AY member, click here to get your TIDBITS fix. If you're not a member -- why not? Join and get the latest info today!