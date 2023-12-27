Besides field a team, they want to go out and go right after the guts of the Oklahoma State defense. The Aggies may not have run the ball well this season, but the Cowboys absolutely stunk at defending the run -- actually, their defense was just awful in general. Their pass defense was actually worse, but A&M only has three scholarship receivers playing. On the other hand, they've got their horses at running back.

We'll get a chance to see if the Aggies improved any with Steve Addazio thankfully gone from the program. The offensive line showed some semblance of life down the stretch and A&M scored points with Jaylen Henderson at the helm. Henderson's legs are also a weapon, so A&M should use them.

The best thing the Aggies can do tonight is get the ball into the hands of their backs. Give the ball to Moss and Daniels and use Owens as a slot as well as a back. Let Henderson use a lot of RPO and run it when he can. And then, if the linebackers get overly aggressive, A&M still has speed with Tease, Walker and Moose on the outside.

Oklahoma State's defense has been bad all year. The Aggies may be undermanned, but if the offensive line can do some blocking, they'll still be able to move the ball.