Game preview: Texas A&M's offense vs. Oklahoma State's defense
AggieYell.com's preview of the Texas Bowl matchup between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State kicks off with a look at the Aggie offense against the Cowboys defense.
Texas A&M projected two-deep
QB: #16, Jaylen Henderson; 6-3, 220; RS-So.-TR.
#10, Marcel Reed; 6-2, 180; Fr.
RB: #8, Le'Veon Moss; 6, 210; So.
#4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr.
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr.
#32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr.
TE: .#42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr.
WR (X): #13, Micah Tease; 6, 180
#81, Pierce Turner; 6-3, 185; Fr.
WR (SLOT): #7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr.
#83, Andrew Male
WR (Z): #9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
#76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.;
LG: #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi; 6-4, 315; RS-Jr.
C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So.
#54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
RG: #75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So.
#67, T.J. Shanahan; 6-4, 315; Fr.
RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr.
#78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
Oklahoma State two-deep
DE: #96, Kody Walterscheid; 6-6, 281; RS-Sr.
#87, DeSean Brown; 6-3, 254; RS-Fr.
NT: #93, Collin Clay; 6-3, 310; RS-Sr. OR #97, Justin Kirkland; 6-4, 346; So.
DE: #94, Anthony Goodlow; 6-5, 283; RS-Sr. OR #92, Nathan Latu; 6-4, 265; RS-Sr.
LB: #30, Collin Oliver; 6-2, 235; Jr.
#33, Donovan Stephens; 6, 220; RS-So.
LB: #4, Nikolas Martin; 6, 215; So.
#32, Gabe Brown; 6-2, 224; RS-Fr.
LB: #1, Xavier Benson; 6-2, 224; RS-Sr.
#22, Jeff Roberson; 6-1, 230; RS-Jr.
Rover: #5, Kendal Daniels; 6-4, 213; RS-So.
#15, Ty Williams; 6, 200; RS-So.
S: #9, Trey Rucker; 6, 207; RS-Sr.
S: #7, Cameron Epps; 6-3, 208; RS-Fr. OR #11, Dylan Smith; 5-11, 170; Fr.
CB: #2, Korie Black; 6, 185; Sr.
#8, D.J. McKinney; 6, 174; RS-Fr.
CB: #3, Cam Smith, 6-2, 191; RS-So.
#10, Kale Smith; 5-11, 170; RS-So.
Injury (and portal) update
Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (ankle), TE Donovan Green (ACL), WR Ainias Smith (thumb), WR Noah Thomas (multiple) and OL Layden Robinson (undisclosed) are all out.
QB Max Johnson, TE Jake Johnson, WR Evan Stewart, WR Jordan Anthony, WR Raymond Cottrell, OL Remington Strickland and TE Fernando Garza have all entered the transfer portal and departed.
Oklahoma State: No reported injuries. S Ladarius Webb has entered the portal.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Daniels, 97 carries, 513 yards (5.3 YPC), 5 TD
Moss, 96 carries, 494 yards (5 YPC), 5 TD
Owens, 94 carries, 359 yards (3.9 YPC), 3 TD
Passing: Weigman, 82-119 (69%), 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT
Henderson, 52-77 (67.5%), 704 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT
Receiving: Smith, 53 catches, 795 yards (15 YPC), 2 TD
Walker, 27 catches, 453 yards (16.8 YPC),. 2 TD
Thomas, 29 catches, 359 yards (12.4 YPC), 5 TD
Oklahoma State statistical leaders
Tackles: Martin, 133
Daniels, 98
Rucker, 94
Tackles for loss: Martin, 16
Oliver, 15.5
Benson, 7.5
Sacks: Martin and Oliver, 6
Latu, 3
Interceptions: Epps, 3
Martin and Smith, 2
Forced fumbles: Oliver, 4
Seven players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Three players with 2
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma State
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
403.8 YPG (50th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
441.5 YPG (121st nationally, 14th Big 12)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
34.2 PPG (24th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
29 PPG (90th nationally, 10th Big 12)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
141.4 YPG (87th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
174 YPG (103rd nationally, 10th Big 12)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
262.3 YPG (38th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
267.5 YPG (122nd nationally, 14th Big 12)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
43.9% (34th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
42.2% (99th nationally, 10th Big 12)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
86% (61st nationally, 10th SEC)
|
84.8% (82nd nationally, 11th Big 12)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
2.33/game (89th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
1.92/game (81st nationally, 9th Big 12)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
5.17/game (48th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
6.2/game (35th nationally, 3rd Big 12)
|
Time of possession
|
31:43 (26th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
29:30 (77th nationally, 7th Big 12)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
13 (20th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
21 (29th nationally, 4th Big 12)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-2 (83rd nationally, 11th SEC)
|
+2 (44th nationally, 5th Big 12)
|
First downs/allowed
|
269 (47th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
260 (90th nationally, 9th Big 12)
What A&M wants to do
Besides field a team, they want to go out and go right after the guts of the Oklahoma State defense. The Aggies may not have run the ball well this season, but the Cowboys absolutely stunk at defending the run -- actually, their defense was just awful in general. Their pass defense was actually worse, but A&M only has three scholarship receivers playing. On the other hand, they've got their horses at running back.
We'll get a chance to see if the Aggies improved any with Steve Addazio thankfully gone from the program. The offensive line showed some semblance of life down the stretch and A&M scored points with Jaylen Henderson at the helm. Henderson's legs are also a weapon, so A&M should use them.
The best thing the Aggies can do tonight is get the ball into the hands of their backs. Give the ball to Moss and Daniels and use Owens as a slot as well as a back. Let Henderson use a lot of RPO and run it when he can. And then, if the linebackers get overly aggressive, A&M still has speed with Tease, Walker and Moose on the outside.
Oklahoma State's defense has been bad all year. The Aggies may be undermanned, but if the offensive line can do some blocking, they'll still be able to move the ball.
How the Cowboys may counter
Do what they do best: attack with their linebackers and force turnovers.
Oklahoma State likes to get aggressive with their linebackers and blitzes them a lot, regardless of whether it's a run or pass situation. Their numbers clearly bear this out. They're good at forcing tackles for loss and can pressure opponents into turnovers. Considering how bad A&M's offensive line has been in the pass blocking department, it seems pretty logical to assume that the Cowboys sense an area that is in their advantage. So look for a lot of blitzes from Martin and Oliver in particular as they try to rattle a still inexperienced Aggie quarterback.