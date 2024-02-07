Garcia scored just 7 points, but had 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks and a steal as the Aggies (14-8, 5-4 SEC) outscored Missouri by 23 points when he was on the court. A&M's defense held Missouri without a field goal for 9:25 between the end of the first and the start of the second halves while shooting 15 more shots than the Tigers (8-15, 0-10 SEC).

After having his best game of the season Saturday against Florida, guard Boots Radford followed up with another strong effort, with 22 points in 32 minutes. Radford scored 4 of A&M's first 8 points of the game and was the only Aggie in double figures at halftime with 10. While A&M's woes from 3-point territory continued -- they were 2-10, with Jace Carter (12 points) hitting both -- the Aggies scored 14 points off of 8 first half Missouri turnovers.



With 7:54 to go in the half, Missouri took a 23-22 lead. That would be the last time they led. The Aggies would then go on a 16-0 run that lasted nearly 7 minutes. During that span, the Tigers would turn the ball over 5 times while A&M forward Henry Coleman scored 6 of his 8 total points.

The Aggies would not give up a basket for the remainder of the half, with a pair of free throws by Missouri with 13 seconds left breaking their scoreless streak. The Aggies went into the locker room up 38-23 and having avoided the late first half breakdown that has hurt them in their last few games. By that point, Garcia already had 11 rebounds, including 6 on the offensive glass.

The breakdown, instead, came at the start of the second half. After holding Missouri scoreless for another 1:31, the Tigers hit 7 shots in a row to cut A&M's lead to 46-43. The Tigers were still within 4 at 49-45 with 11:25 to go before the Aggies scored 7 straight points -- 5 by Radford, including a 3-pointer -- in the next 1:07 to push the lead back to double-digits. The A&M run would extend to 17-2, with the capper being a 3-pointer by Wade Taylor (18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) to make it 66-47 with 7:10 to go in the game.

All that was left was for a few finishing touches for Garcia, who added a perfect pass to Radford, stationed underneath the Missouri basket, for a layup, then added another rebound and a block before heading to the bench with 3:10 to go in the game.

Even with a smaller lineup, the Aggies dominated the Tigers in the rebound department, pulling down 40 to Missouri's 22. The Aggies scored 24 points off of 12 Mizzou turnovers and led the game for nearly 36 of the game's 40 minutes.



