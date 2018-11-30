George Bush, "A&M's President", dies at 94
HOUSTON, TEXAS -- George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, died shortly after 10 p.m. central time Friday, Nov. 30. While he will largely be remembered as the president who oversaw the end of the Cold War and the victory in Operation Desert Storm, he holds a different place in the hearts of Aggies.
Bush, a Yale graduate after becoming the youngest naval aviator in American history during World War II, did not spend his twilight years around New Haven, Conn. Instead, he spent them largely in Houston and in College Station, where his presidential library and museum are located. Bush went well beyond a cursory presence at Texas A&M; the opportunity to spend time with both students and former students seemed to invigorate him, so he could be frequently found in Aggieland during most falls from 1997 on.
Bush was a frequent presence at Aggie football games, where he could be would somewhat reluctantly acknowledge the standing ovations that would follow when he was introduced. Sometimes, he would attend with his wife, Barbara, and his oldest son, then-Gov. George W. Bush. When George W. assumed the presidency in 2001, he frequently reviewed the Corps of Cadets with then-Gov. Rick Perry.
Bush was more than a fixture at Kyle Field, however. He endeared himself to many Aggies without saying a word on Nov. 18, 1999. After the Bonfire collapse killed 12 and injured 27, Bush attended the memorial service for the lost students that evening. He didn't speak, publicly or privately. His only words were to the families of the killed and injured, stopping to speak to each of them as he left the stage.
George Bush became more of an Aggie the more he spent time around A&M. He threw out the first pitch at Olsen Field several times, and his presence was instrumental in setting up a game between his alma mater and A&M last spring.
The Bushes, both avid tennis players, also took in a number of A&M tennis matches over the years.
But President Bush's legacy went well beyond being a fan of Aggie athletics. He drew a tremendous amount of attention to the university through the George Bush School of Government and Public Service and the famous speakers who came to College Station as a result. Over the years, the likes of Mikhail Gorbachev, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former President Barack Obama, and his son, former President George W. Bush, spoke at A&M in large part due to Bush's influence. He also convinced one of A&M's best presidents, Robert Gates, to move from the Bush School to take over the entire university.
Bush will long be a part of Texas A&M, and his influence will continue to be felt. His library and museum will continue to draw people from around the globe, as he and his beloved Barbara rest near it in a secluded plot. A Connecticut man who made his mark in Texas before becoming a major player in Washington, Bush grew to love College Station and Texas A&M over the past two decades. Several years ago, he did a commercial for A&M in which he said, "I'm proud to be an Ag," and he meant it.
During his presidency, Bush spoke of "a thousand points of light" to describe the Americans who devoted their lives to making those of others better. For a great many Aggies George Bush may be gone, but he is now a great point of light.
