Bush, a Yale graduate after becoming the youngest naval aviator in American history during World War II, did not spend his twilight years around New Haven, Conn. Instead, he spent them largely in Houston and in College Station, where his presidential library and museum are located. Bush went well beyond a cursory presence at Texas A&M; the opportunity to spend time with both students and former students seemed to invigorate him, so he could be frequently found in Aggieland during most falls from 1997 on.

Bush was a frequent presence at Aggie football games, where he could be would somewhat reluctantly acknowledge the standing ovations that would follow when he was introduced. Sometimes, he would attend with his wife, Barbara, and his oldest son, then-Gov. George W. Bush. When George W. assumed the presidency in 2001, he frequently reviewed the Corps of Cadets with then-Gov. Rick Perry.

Bush was more than a fixture at Kyle Field, however. He endeared himself to many Aggies without saying a word on Nov. 18, 1999. After the Bonfire collapse killed 12 and injured 27, Bush attended the memorial service for the lost students that evening. He didn't speak, publicly or privately. His only words were to the families of the killed and injured, stopping to speak to each of them as he left the stage.

George Bush became more of an Aggie the more he spent time around A&M. He threw out the first pitch at Olsen Field several times, and his presence was instrumental in setting up a game between his alma mater and A&M last spring.