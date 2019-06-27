You've seen the analysis of virtually all of Texas A&M's targets from the Rivals 5-Star Challenge. I'm going to give you some more, but with a bit of a twist. I'm going to try to tie them to a movie (maybe a line, or a scene), or music, or a well-known saying -- and then explain why I'm not insane.

They don't come much smoother than Muhsin Muhammand. (Rivals.com)

The comparison: Smooth Criminal Say what?: It's a Michael Jackson song. But that's not really the point here. The point is that Moose was probably the smoothest wideout at the 5-Star. His cuts are outstanding and his routes were really good. That's what we expected, but to see it in action was very impressive. Oh, and he's not above letting a defender know when they're beat.

Say what?: Omeire just physically beat up on opposing defensive backs during the 5-Star. He was too big and strong for them to handle. That included 5-star Kelee Ringo, who did everything he could to stop Omeire -- only to have the wideout look at him, put the ball over his head and behind his back as if to say, "nope, none for you."

Say what?: Jones was playing so well during 1-on-1s with receivers that several times, quarterbacks just ate the ball and didn't make a throw. The receivers couldn't get open. Moose Muhammad had no problems beating the other guys, but Jones shut him down. That's why Jones was the DB MVP.

If you're not familiar with this catch phrase...why? Captain America (Steve Rogers) says it a lot when he's in a fight that's either going to be tough or he probably can't win. Regardless, he's not backing down -- and in nearly every case, he ends up winning. That was Raikes in Atlanta. He hopped in for one rep after another against the nation's top linemen and while he lost a few, he won a whole lot more. He also won the respect of everyone watching.

The comparison (is at around the 2:05 mark): They're coming too fast!

Say what?: Diggs impressed during one-on-ones with his speed. His first step had most linemen beat immediately and he cruised right past them. If he's doing that to elite linemen at the 5-Star, it's going to exciting to see what he can do in the SEC.

Say What?: Walker, like Diggs, impressed with his speed. But he's 315 pounds, not a 240-pound speed rusher. But that's what got Walker into the backfield, going right at interior linemen -- in a lot of cases, on their left.

Say what?: Ok, this has more to do with our conversation off the field than it did with Morris' play on it. He likes his guns. He's a hunter. But he doesn't mind a good scrum in the trenches, either.

The comparison: He's always angry. And has a big punch.

Foster is a mild-mannered, very polite young man when he's not on the football field. He's an absolute monster on it. He may have been the youngest player (just turned 16) at the challenge, but won the bench press competition with 26 reps at 225 pounds and did more than just hold his own against players two years older in one-on-ones. And his punch will halt the progression of most defenders in their tracks.

