While we'd been expecting the number 1 player on the AggieYell 100 to eventually commit to A&M, it was anticipated Green would take at least some of his official visits before he committed. Instead, a trip that started Friday extended into today and culminated in his commitment.

Green is currently ranked as the #14 player in the nation and the second tackle overall, so his commitment is a big deal. At 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, Green is clearly a massive guy, but his speed and footwork is phenomenal for someone his size. In fact, he's about as quick as any lineman I've seen at any level.

Looking at his film, you can get a pretty good sense of what I mean right off the bat. Atascocita uses Green as their right tackle, but they like to pull him and use him as the lead blocker on counter plays. In most cases, guards lead counters, but Green's got the speed to get out in front and lead the back through the hole. Once he gets to the opposing lineman, he simply overwhelms them with his size.

There are a few sequences in his film that are simply remarkable. You want your tackle to get out in front and block for your back or quarterback when he runs -- but 40 yards downfield? He's got the speed to do that.

You don't see a whole lot of pass blocking in the video clip, but what you do see pretty much meshes with what I saw at the Houston Rivals camp. Green's quickness extends to his lateral movement. If a defensive end attempts to get outside of him, he can slide out and meet him at the point of attack before the smaller (supposedly faster) end gets there. In most cases, attempting to bull rush him is a pointless endeavor, because his lower body strength is so superior to anyone else's.

Atascocita keeps their linemen in a two-point stance, so that'll be a bit of a change in Jim Turner's system. But I think this could actually be a benefit for Green in the running game, because he'll be able to start with some momentum going forward.

I have no doubt at all that Green will be ready to play in 2019, and the Aggies will need him to be ready. I don't know if he's a left tackle, but with his quickness I don't see why he wouldn't get a shot. As long as this very nice guy plays with a chip on his shoulder, there's no real reason he shouldn't succeed at A&M on his way to the NFL.