Greg Sanky - Future of SEC Football
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Will the SEC play football whether the other conferences decide to play or not?
...our schedules are connected. So the notion that one likely thinks about going off and doing something in an independent way is actually not attached to reality.
— Greg Sanky - SEC Commissioner
We asked @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey about reports insinuating that the SEC would consider playing football without the other conferences, and he cleared up those comments with this response: pic.twitter.com/B8dU0H6TO3— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 12, 2020
Commissioner Sanky on SEC Media Days:
Had a great 1-on-1 conversation with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.. (@GregSankey) - asked him about start of football season.. SEC potentially playing games while other conferences can’t and the millions in potential lost revenue.— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 7, 2020
As for SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta? pic.twitter.com/gINa8ldJnL