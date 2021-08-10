Hansford leads new-look LB corps
AggieYell.com's preseason look at the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with the linebackers.
Returning from the spring
Super senior Aaron Hansford; 49 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in 9 games, all starts, in 2020
Junior Andre White; 32 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery in 10 games (1 start)
Junior Chris Russell; 4 tackles, 1 blocked punt in 10 games
Sophomore Edgerrin Cooper; 2 tackles in 10 games
Redshirt sophomore Tarian Lee; did not play in 2020
Sophomore Antonio Doyle; no stats in 10 games
New arrivals
None
The situation
The Aggie defense got a lot stronger when Hansford pulled out of the Senior Bowl and decided to return for another season at A&M after missing the Orange Bowl. A&M has some talent at linebacker, but they're short on experience. Returning an experienced starter coming off an excellent season was a shot in the arm.
The big question is: who starts next to him? The reasonable answer would be Andre White, as the junior served as the third linebacker last year and performed well in limited time in 2019. But Edgerrin Cooper brings elite speed and is coming off an excellent spring, which may have helped his cause significantly.
When it comes to big linebackers to back up Hansford, the Aggies have options. Tarian Lee (230 pounds) is coming off a strong spring, while Chris Russell (235 pounds) was the fourth linebacker last year. Sophomore Antonio Doyle (235 pounds) could be the biggest of the bunch and is coming off a spring game performance where he had 4 tackles and a half-tackle for loss.
The big question for this group, really, is experience. Besides Hansford and White, there's essentially none. But if talent carries the day, A&M should still be in good shape.
Projected depth chart
ILB:
Starter: Aaron Hansford
Backup: Chris Russell
Third string: Antonio Doyle
OLB:
Starter: Andre White
Backup: Edgerrin Cooper
Third string: Tarian Lee