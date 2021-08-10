 AggieYell - Hansford leads new-look LB corps
Hansford leads new-look LB corps

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's preseason look at the 2021 Texas A&M football team continues with the linebackers.

Aaron Hansford, once a wideout, is now the experienced hand at linebacker.
Returning from the spring

Super senior Aaron Hansford; 49 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in 9 games, all starts, in 2020

Junior Andre White; 32 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery in 10 games (1 start)

Junior Chris Russell; 4 tackles, 1 blocked punt in 10 games

Sophomore Edgerrin Cooper; 2 tackles in 10 games

Redshirt sophomore Tarian Lee; did not play in 2020

Sophomore Antonio Doyle; no stats in 10 games

New arrivals

None

The situation

Andre White has a knack for making big plays.
The Aggie defense got a lot stronger when Hansford pulled out of the Senior Bowl and decided to return for another season at A&M after missing the Orange Bowl. A&M has some talent at linebacker, but they're short on experience. Returning an experienced starter coming off an excellent season was a shot in the arm.

The big question is: who starts next to him? The reasonable answer would be Andre White, as the junior served as the third linebacker last year and performed well in limited time in 2019. But Edgerrin Cooper brings elite speed and is coming off an excellent spring, which may have helped his cause significantly.

When it comes to big linebackers to back up Hansford, the Aggies have options. Tarian Lee (230 pounds) is coming off a strong spring, while Chris Russell (235 pounds) was the fourth linebacker last year. Sophomore Antonio Doyle (235 pounds) could be the biggest of the bunch and is coming off a spring game performance where he had 4 tackles and a half-tackle for loss.

The big question for this group, really, is experience. Besides Hansford and White, there's essentially none. But if talent carries the day, A&M should still be in good shape.

Projected depth chart

Chris Russell will have to fight off Tarian Lee and Antonio Doyle for playing time.
ILB:

Starter: Aaron Hansford

Backup: Chris Russell

Third string: Antonio Doyle

OLB:

Starter: Andre White

Backup: Edgerrin Cooper

Third string: Tarian Lee


