2020 projection: The Aggies need pass rushers, and Harris is one of the nation’s best in the 2020 class. That alone may get him on the field in a specific role next season.

Harris is really only a junior and has plenty of room to grow, but he's been blessed with ha ton of physical gifts. He's tall, quick and much stronger than you'd expect. He's far more developed as a pass rusher than most high schoolers.

Harris has pretty good speed, but his initial burst is truly special. He has that proverbial quick twitch that allows him to get the advantage on opposing offensive linemen, whether he's going around them on the edge or coming right at them. Keep in mind that he's a year younger than most players in the 2020 class and has more developing to do. I mention that because his strength already stands out. When you see a teenager who's long and slender, most of the time you have to project how strong and coordinated they'll become because they're still growing into their bodies. Not so with Harris; he's already strong enough to push around offensive linemen who have 30 to 50 pounds on him, and he's only going to get stronger. They physical element of his game is truly impressive.