Harris keeps crazy streak alive
A look at Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits' latest performance includes a highlight from LB Christian Harris, who continues to score touchdowns nearly every time he touches the football.
Did not play: Did not play: Demani Richardson (Injury), Chase Lane (bye), Kam Brown (injury), Blake Trainor (injury), Jeffery Carter (injury).
Coppell kicker Caden Davis
Won 48-13 over Irving
4-5 XP.
Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams
Won 21-13 over Bishop Lynch
Sack and four tackles
A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison
Won 76-10 over Montgomery Lake Creek
Consol allowed 234 yards of offense
Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo
Lost 38-14 to Baytown Lee
Dayton allowed 395 yards of offense.
Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry
Lost 27-24 to Tompkins
No stats available
Brock tight end Baylor Cupp
Won 58-7 over Ponder
Two catches, 68 yards, one touchdown
Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal
Won 59-3 over New Braunfels Canyon
Canyon only had 175 yards of offense
Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson
Won 49-3 over Rockdale County
Stats are not available
Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White
Won 52-3 over Altoona
Harrisburg allowed 129 yards of offense
Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green
Won 36-35 over Summer Creek
Atascocita had 459 yards of offense
Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee
Won 27-19 over Florida State University school
FSU school had 225 yards of offense
Pensacola, Florida offensive lineman Adrian Medley
Won 21-0 over West Florida
Pensacola had 185 yards of offense
Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada
Lost 23-0 to Dacula
3-22, 32 yards, four interceptions, nine rushes, minus seven yards
Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson
Won 62-26 over Houston Sterling
Manvel had 472 yards of offense
Virginia Beach, Virginia defensive tackle Adarious Jones
Won 29-28 over Life Christian Acadey
Sullivan allowed 300 yards of offense
Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller
Won 54-7 over Conroe
12 carries, 65 yards, three touchdowns
Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young
Lost 45-13 to Fort Bend Dulles
Full stats not available
Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris
Won 70-0 over Baton Rouge Mentorship Academy
1 catch, 36 yards, 1 TD
West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright
Lost 41-19 to Mesquite Poteet
Five catches, 45 yards
2020 commits
Navasota offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson
Won 47-6 over Houston Yates
Navasota had 400 yards of offense.
College Park offensive lineman Josh Bankhead
Lost 14-13 to Klein Oak
College Park had 248 yards of offense
Fort Bend Hightower offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo
Won 14-9 over Friendswood
Hightower had 275 yards of offense
Fort Bend Kempner offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi
Lost 49-42 to Fort Bend Austin
Kempner rushed for 570 yards
North Forrest wide receiver Demond Demas
Won 34-14 over Houston Worthing
Demas had no stats in the game