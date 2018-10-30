Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Won 48-13 over Irving

4-5 XP.

Bishop Dunne safety Brian Williams

Won 21-13 over Bishop Lynch

Sack and four tackles

A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison

Won 76-10 over Montgomery Lake Creek

Consol allowed 234 yards of offense

Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo

Lost 38-14 to Baytown Lee

Dayton allowed 395 yards of offense.

Katy Taylor defensive end Braedon Mowry

Lost 27-24 to Tompkins

No stats available

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp

Won 58-7 over Ponder

Two catches, 68 yards, one touchdown

Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal

Won 59-3 over New Braunfels Canyon

Canyon only had 175 yards of offense

Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson

Won 49-3 over Rockdale County

Stats are not available

Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White

Won 52-3 over Altoona

Harrisburg allowed 129 yards of offense

Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green

Won 36-35 over Summer Creek

Atascocita had 459 yards of offense

Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee

Won 27-19 over Florida State University school

FSU school had 225 yards of offense

Pensacola, Florida offensive lineman Adrian Medley

Won 21-0 over West Florida

Pensacola had 185 yards of offense

Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada

Lost 23-0 to Dacula

3-22, 32 yards, four interceptions, nine rushes, minus seven yards

Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson

Won 62-26 over Houston Sterling

Manvel had 472 yards of offense

Virginia Beach, Virginia defensive tackle Adarious Jones

Won 29-28 over Life Christian Acadey

Sullivan allowed 300 yards of offense

Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller

Won 54-7 over Conroe

12 carries, 65 yards, three touchdowns

Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young

Lost 45-13 to Fort Bend Dulles

Full stats not available

Baton Rouge linebacker Christian Harris

Won 70-0 over Baton Rouge Mentorship Academy

1 catch, 36 yards, 1 TD

West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright

Lost 41-19 to Mesquite Poteet

Five catches, 45 yards