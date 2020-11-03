AggieYell - Hezekiah Jones helps stitch WR corps back together

"I learned I could sew," he said Monday when asked what he did during his time on the sidelines. “I got a sewing machine and started sewing.”

Jones said he has always had an interest in fashion and started sewing up pairs of pants, something that picked up speed during the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this spring.

“I just looked on YouTube and (told myself) I was trying to be a fashion designer — that I was trying to get in the game. I bought a sewing machine, and the rest is history," he said.

Even though he's now back on the field after a second leg injury cost him the first month of this season, the sewing machine hasn't gone into the closet. Jones has learned that his new hobby helps relax him after a day of classwork and practice.

“When I go back home and sew for an hour or two, it gets my mind off football and school and everything," he said.

The eclectic receiver also discussed his reading material during his recovery and the COVID-related shutdown. The first was a book called the "The Ancient Secret of the Flower of Life", which is described as discussion of the Flower of Life, "the creation pattern -- the geometrical design leading us into and out of physical existence."

The other primary reading material?

“Jimbo’s playbook,” Jones replied. “That’s one of my favorite books. Those are my two favorite books right now.”

Knowing the playbook paid dividends, as Jones was immediately thrust into the starting lineup upon his return to action in Saturday's 42-31 win over Arkansas. His numbers were not overwhelming -- 5 catches for 47 yards -- but his steady presence was one the receiver group desperately needed.

“To be able to come back and have a game like that, with some big third-down conversions, and to block very well … we were also able to move (Jones) around because he can play multiple positions and be a mismatch on somebody,” coach Jimbo Fisher said. “The thing there’s no substitute for is experience, and he’s also versatile … Hez has been a very good team leader as well, so it was great to have him back.”

Quarterback Kellen Mond said he thought Jones' best football was still in front of him.

“Hez understands how to read coverages, and he understands holes in zone coverages. It was huge to get him back, but this was still his first game (of the season)," Mond said. "I look for him to continue to grow and be a really elite receiver for us.”

Jones said his role on the 2020 team goes beyond being a big target for Mond; he believes he needs to set an example for a young receiver room.

"I have a lot more of a load to carry on the leadership side," he said. "Being one of the only veterans in the group, I have to take a big leadership role."