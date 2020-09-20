AggieYell - Hines opts out

Six days before No. 10 Texas A&M begins its season against Vanderbilt, Hines announced his decision on social media. He said he would concentrate on social justice issues while sitting out the season.

Possibly the most-recruited player in all of the 2017 class, Hines never met the high expectations set for him. He saw his playing time diminish as his freshman season wore on, then missed virtually all of 2018 with a knee injury. Hines had 73 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss in his sole season as a starter, but his inconsistent play proved costly in several key games.

Hines is the second projected starter in a week to opt out in a week, joining senior wideout Jhamon Ausbon.