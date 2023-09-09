"When I committed here, the whole city was mad at me," he said. "They basically shunned me for while."

A year-and-a-half later, Stewart will be coming home as part of an Aggie team that is looking to go 2-0 while the Hurricanes look to continue their unbeaten start. For the sophomore defensive end, it's not really a matter of what might have been, because he had some strong supporters pushing him out of town.

"My parents don't want me to stay home at all," he said. "It's Miami, you know? The nightlife can get pretty distracting."

Even though his family suggested he head somewhere else, A&M didn't appear to be a possibility for a long time."When coach E-Rob (Elijah Robinson) came and visited me at my high school for the first time, I said, 'I'll never go there. It's Texas. They have tumbleweeds," he recounted. "On my first visit here, I thought, you know, it's gonna be like dirt city."

So what won Stewart, who had been considered a strong Miami lean as his senior year began, to A&M?

"(It was) mainly because the coaches and the staff. They treat me like family, and they never lie to me," he said.

Stewart may have decided to get out of Miami, but a number of his friends didn't. Some of those friends will be on the opposite sideline Saturday.

In order for Stewart to have bragging rights over his friends, the Aggies will have to shut down Miami's running game, which was highly effective in their season opener against Miami (Ohio). He said the results of last weekend, where New Mexico was held to 2.8 yards a carry, are more indicative of what the A&M defense can do when compared to last year, when the Aggies ranked 123rd nationally in rush defense.

"We put a big emphasis on run this year, no matter who we play. We're just trying to dominate," he said. "No team should have over 100 yards against us on the ground. It should never happen."

Stewart said the embarrassment of last year has been a motivator for everyone on the defense.

"We've been working as a defense since the last game last year. We basically had no days off," he said. "I feel like everybody is more in tune with the playbook, and everybody knows that role within the play."

Miami, like A&M, struggled to a 5-7 record last year that included a 17-9 loss at Kyle Field. Stewart said the game film from Miami's 38-3 win over Miami (Ohio) showed that the Hurricanes were much improved, but promised their hopes for payback against the Aggies would be unfulfilled.

"They're a totally different team," he said. "I know they want their revenge after last year, but it ain't gonna happen this year. Maybe some other time."