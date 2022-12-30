The Aggies (8-5) shot 64% from the floor and scored 53 points in the first half to race out to a 21 point lead by the end of the half. A decisive 16-0 run in the second 10 minutes of the first half put the game well out of reach.

A&M hit 7 of 11 of its 3-point attempts in the half, with forward Boots Radford hitting all 4 of his attempts.

Radford led all scorers with 20 points, hitting 6 of his 7 shots and converting all 4 of his free throw attempts. Point guard Wade Taylor IV added 17, hitting 5 of his 7 shots from the field, while Manny Obaseki added 13.

Forward Henry Coleman added 12 points, making 5 of his 7 attempts from the field. A total of 10 Aggies scored in the game, as the team hit 54% of its shots overall and 8 of 18 3-pointers.

The Aggies dominated with 28 trips to the free throw line and they took full advantage. A&M made 24 of its 28 free throws, while Prairie View made just 8 of 10. The Aggies scored 22 points off of 16 Prairie View turnovers and out-rebounded the Panthers 35-27.