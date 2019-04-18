



Scott Woodward is officially LSU’s athletic director, leaving Texas A&M in a search most officials probably didn’t think they’d have to undertake so soon. But conflicts with university system officials, coupled with another, underreported factor — AggieYell.com has been told President Micheal Young has been informed he will not be retained after next year — led Woodward to hear the siren song of his alma mater.

While university officials are downplaying the loss of Woodward, his impact on the direction of A&M athletics cannot be understated. And his biggest move, the hiring of Jimbo Fisher, is now a cause for concern. Not that Fisher has failed to meet expectations — he clearly has — but over fears he might eventually join Woodward at LSU, which had attempted to hire him at least twice previously.





AggieYell.com has been told Fisher is quite happy at A&M and believes the Aggies are developing into a national title contender. The items that led Fisher to leave Florida State — insufficient facilities and meddling by the school’s athletic booster club — had been a non-issue with Woodward at the helm. But Fisher did have conflicts with FSU’s athletic director, which also contributed to his departure.





In order to alleviate that potential concern, AggieYell.com has been told A&M administrators intend to give Fisher a “major role” in the hiring of the next AD. No candidates have been made public as of yet, but making the football coach happy will likely be job 1 and 1a on his to-do list.