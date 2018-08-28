AggieYell.com's look at Texas A&M's season opener against Northwestern State continues with a look at the Aggie offense against the Demons defense.

Texas A&M likely starters

Kellen Mond will likely get the start Thursday, but Nick Starkel will also play.

QB: 17 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L) RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L) FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L) TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR) WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220, So-1L) WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L) LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L) LG: 73 Jared Hocker (6-5, 318, So-1L) C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L) RG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315, Sr-3L) RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L)

Northwestern State likely starters

DE: 52 Desmond Prejean (6-3, 239, Jr.-2L) NT: 90 Jalon Sangster (6-0, 265, Sr.-1L) DT: 94 Zak Krolczyk (6-4, 260, Sr.-2L) DE/BUCK: 11 Obinna Iheoma (6-2, 224, Sr.-1L) MLB: 43 Blake Stephenson (6-1, 212, Jr.-TR) WLB: 38 Quindarrius Whitley (6-2, 211, Jr.-TR) STAR: 10 Jordan Hester (6-0, 173, Fr.-HS) FS: 23 Nic Forde (5-11, 201, Jr.-2L) Rover: 7 Kevin Ratliff (6-0, 200, Jr.-RS) CB: 28 Dylan Wilson (6-3, 193, Sr.-1L) CB: 20 Malik Sonnier (6-0, 185, So.-1L)

A&M returning statistical leaders

Passing: Nick Starkel, 123-205, 1,793 yards, 14 TD, 6 INT in 2017 Rushing: Williams, 173 carres for 798 yards and 8 TD Receiving: Ausbon, 50 catches for 571 yards and 3 TD

Northwestern State returning statistical leaders

Tackles: S Ryan Reed, 71 Tackles for loss: Iheoma, 11 Sacks: Iheoma, 8 Forced fumbles: Iheoma, several others with 1 Fumble recoveries: Forde, 1 Interceptions: Forde, 1 Passes broken up: D'Ronne Littleton, 7

A&M offensive scheme

If you're not already familiar with the changes that have been made, Thursday night will take your breath away. The days of the uptempo, four-wide sets are over; instead, the Aggies intend to run a pro-style, run-heavy offense using both a tight end and a fullback. The offensive line will be in a class 3-point stance and the quarterback will take a good number of snaps from under center. Jimbo Fisher likes to control the football, so he'll let the clock run between plays in most cases. There is, however, an element of Darrell Dickey's offenses from Memphis where the team can hurry up and the quarterback operates from the pistol. Fisher likes to get his receivers running pretty deep routes frequently, meaning the tight end or the backs become safety valves if there isn't time to get the ball down the field. Don't expect the Aggies to show a whole lot Thursday night, because they're going to keep a lot on the shelf for week 2 and Clemson. But it's a safe bet that Williams will see a lot of carries, the Aggies will attempt to establish control of the line of scrimmage early with a line that averages 66 pounds more per man that the Demons' front. Then they can see what Mond and Nick Starkel can do in realtime situations.

Northwestern State's defensive scheme

Just as Fisher handles the offense even though someone else officially has the role of coordinator, NSU coach Brad Laird is the same way on the defensive side of the ball. The former Demons' defensive coordinator (three different times, in fact), he was promoted to the top job in the offseason. Laird knows he can't rely on size, so he's relying on speed and quickness. The Demons run a 4-2-5 set, with a third safety playing their version of the Rover position. Iheoma is the DE/Buck, meaning he's essentially a rush end who will frequently stand up and blitz in passing situations. The Demons have experience up front, with Ihemoa and Conroe's Zak Krolczyk, but their linebacker corps is razor thin and almost completely inexperienced. Isaiah Longino is the only one who has played a snap at NSU, leading them to hit the JUCO ranks heavily. Stephenson, the other starting linebacker, is one of those JUCO transfers. Like the Aggies, NSU has some big corners and they're going to try to be aggressive up at the line of scrimmage. They're going to try to apply pressure, leaving those corners frequently in man coverage, which is something the Aggies may try to exploit.

Key matchups