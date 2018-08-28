How will A&M's new offense do for openers?
AggieYell.com's look at Texas A&M's season opener against Northwestern State continues with a look at the Aggie offense against the Demons defense.
Texas A&M likely starters
QB: 17 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L)
RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L)
FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L)
TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR)
WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220, So-1L)
WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L)
LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L)
LG: 73 Jared Hocker (6-5, 318, So-1L)
C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L)
RG: 78 Keaton Sutherland (6-5, 315, Sr-3L)
RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L)
Northwestern State likely starters
DE: 52 Desmond Prejean (6-3, 239, Jr.-2L)
NT: 90 Jalon Sangster (6-0, 265, Sr.-1L)
DT: 94 Zak Krolczyk (6-4, 260, Sr.-2L)
DE/BUCK: 11 Obinna Iheoma (6-2, 224, Sr.-1L)
MLB: 43 Blake Stephenson (6-1, 212, Jr.-TR)
WLB: 38 Quindarrius Whitley (6-2, 211, Jr.-TR)
STAR: 10 Jordan Hester (6-0, 173, Fr.-HS)
FS: 23 Nic Forde (5-11, 201, Jr.-2L)
Rover: 7 Kevin Ratliff (6-0, 200, Jr.-RS)
CB: 28 Dylan Wilson (6-3, 193, Sr.-1L)
CB: 20 Malik Sonnier (6-0, 185, So.-1L)
A&M returning statistical leaders
Passing: Nick Starkel, 123-205, 1,793 yards, 14 TD, 6 INT in 2017
Rushing: Williams, 173 carres for 798 yards and 8 TD
Receiving: Ausbon, 50 catches for 571 yards and 3 TD
Northwestern State returning statistical leaders
Tackles: S Ryan Reed, 71
Tackles for loss: Iheoma, 11
Sacks: Iheoma, 8
Forced fumbles: Iheoma, several others with 1
Fumble recoveries: Forde, 1
Interceptions: Forde, 1
Passes broken up: D'Ronne Littleton, 7
A&M offensive scheme
If you're not already familiar with the changes that have been made, Thursday night will take your breath away. The days of the uptempo, four-wide sets are over; instead, the Aggies intend to run a pro-style, run-heavy offense using both a tight end and a fullback. The offensive line will be in a class 3-point stance and the quarterback will take a good number of snaps from under center.
Jimbo Fisher likes to control the football, so he'll let the clock run between plays in most cases. There is, however, an element of Darrell Dickey's offenses from Memphis where the team can hurry up and the quarterback operates from the pistol. Fisher likes to get his receivers running pretty deep routes frequently, meaning the tight end or the backs become safety valves if there isn't time to get the ball down the field.
Don't expect the Aggies to show a whole lot Thursday night, because they're going to keep a lot on the shelf for week 2 and Clemson. But it's a safe bet that Williams will see a lot of carries, the Aggies will attempt to establish control of the line of scrimmage early with a line that averages 66 pounds more per man that the Demons' front. Then they can see what Mond and Nick Starkel can do in realtime situations.
Northwestern State's defensive scheme
Just as Fisher handles the offense even though someone else officially has the role of coordinator, NSU coach Brad Laird is the same way on the defensive side of the ball. The former Demons' defensive coordinator (three different times, in fact), he was promoted to the top job in the offseason.
Laird knows he can't rely on size, so he's relying on speed and quickness. The Demons run a 4-2-5 set, with a third safety playing their version of the Rover position. Iheoma is the DE/Buck, meaning he's essentially a rush end who will frequently stand up and blitz in passing situations.
The Demons have experience up front, with Ihemoa and Conroe's Zak Krolczyk, but their linebacker corps is razor thin and almost completely inexperienced. Isaiah Longino is the only one who has played a snap at NSU, leading them to hit the JUCO ranks heavily. Stephenson, the other starting linebacker, is one of those JUCO transfers.
Like the Aggies, NSU has some big corners and they're going to try to be aggressive up at the line of scrimmage. They're going to try to apply pressure, leaving those corners frequently in man coverage, which is something the Aggies may try to exploit.
Key matchups
Dan Moore vs. Obinna Iheoma: The classic LT/DE matchup takes on added importance in this one as Moore makes his second career start against the best defensive player the Demons have. Iheoma had a great season in 2017 and got after a lot of quarterbacks; Moore needs to use his massive size advantage (317 to 224) to wear Iheoma down and keep him away from Mond and Starkel.
Jace Sternberger vs. Nic Ford: Another classic we haven't seen much of lately, the tight end against the free safety. Ford is the most accomplished defensive back returning for the Demons and is the quarterback of the defense; Sternberger has already become one of the biggest threats in the passing game for A&M. Sternberger caught a lot of seam routes in the spring game (and in the summer), which means Forde will have to either come up in coverage or make a tackle once Sternberger makes the catch.
Jhamon Ausbon and Quartney Davis vs. Dylan Wilson and Malik Sonnier: The Aggie wideouts are going to look to make some big plays quickly against the NSU defense, but Wilson and Sonnier aren't exactly small. They'll try to be physical and slow down the A&M wideouts at the line, screwing up their timing and their routes.