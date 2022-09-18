"It feels pretty friggin' awesome," the junior quarterback said.

After No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1) dropped last week's game to Appalachian State in humiliating fashion, Johnson took the helm as the Aggies' starting quarterback and led them to a physical 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami (2-1). The Aggies were seriously short-handed due to injuries and the suspension of four members of the vaunted 2022 freshman class, and things would only get worse with the ejections of safety Demani Richardson and Brian George for targeting.

After managing just one 189 yards of total offense and one offensive touchdown last weekend, the Aggies marched right down the field on their opening possession. Johnson hit his first pass to tight end Donovan Green for 18 yards, then added another completion to wideout Ainias Smith for another 16. The drive stalled inside the 10, however, and the Aggies had to settle for a short field goal from surprising starter Randy Bond.

Miami would tie the game at 3 on their first possession and appeared to have momentum after forcing an Aggie punt. But Tyrique Stephenson muffed Nik Constantinou's punt as A&M Richardson bore down on him, and linebacker Chris Russell recovered at the Miami 29.

The Aggies quickly took advantage, with a 22-yard run by Devon Achane (18 carries, 88 yards) and a subsequent facemask penalty putting the A&M inside the 2. Running back LJ Johnson would leap over the pile one play later for the first touchdown of his A&M career.

Miami would threaten twice later in the half, but kicker Andres Borregales couldn't convert after the Aggies halted Miami drives short of the end zone. Borregales shanked a kick left from 49 yards, and then had a 36-yard attempt blocked by A&M defensive tackle Albert Regis.

The Aggies took a 10-3 lead into the locker room at halftime, then pounced on the Hurricanes shortly after intermission. After forcing a quick Miami punt, the Aggies put together their best drive of the year, a four-play, 76-yard march that ended with Johnson's first touchdown pass as an Aggie.

The drive's key play came when Johnson found Smith (4 catches, 74 yards), open on a crossing route in the middle of the field. After eluding a pair of Hurricanes, Smith was pulled down by his facemask, making a 25-yard gain a 40-yarder. Two plays later, Johnson found Achane (4 catches, 42 yards, 1 TD) in the right flat, and the talented running back did the rest, breaking four tackles on the way into the end zone on a 25-yard score.

Johnson would complete 10-20 passes for just 140 yards, but he didn't turn the ball over and made several critical throws on third downs to keep drives alive.

"(Johnson) played with very good consistency," coach Jimbo Fisher said. "He played very good and was accurate with the ball."

Miami didn't go away quietly. The Hurricanes started the fourth quarter by embarking on a 14-play drive that took more than 6 minutes after a Constatinou punt pinned them at their 1. But facing a 4th and 4 at A&M's 16 with less than 9 minutes to go, Miami coach Mario Cristobal opted for another field goal attempt.

That cut A&M's lead to 8, but the risk didn't pay off. Even after the Aggies were forced to punt again, a pair of holding calls backed the Hurricanes up into a 2nd and 30 situation, essentially destroying their drive. The Aggies were able to run the clock down to 1:16 before punting the ball away, and the Hurricanes got no closer than the Aggie 40 before struggling quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (21-41, 271 yards) had his pass intended for wideout Brashard Smith knocked away by A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones.

Even though the Aggies were far from perfect and have things to work on as SEC play looms, Fisher was satisfied with his team's performance after a very difficult week.

"I think we fought, had a good week of practice, battled back, did things we had to do," he said.