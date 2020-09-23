AggieYell - Is time running out for Muschamp at South Carolina?

Is time running out for Muschamp at South Carolina?
AggieYell.com's series on Texas A&M's 2020 opponents continues with a look at South Carolina, which went 4-8 last year and has yet to beat the Aggies in SEC play.
Key returning players
Sophomore RB Kevin Harris (21 carries, 179 yards, 4 TD in 6 games); Senior WR Shi Smith (43 catches, 489 yards, 1 TD in 13 games); Junior LT Dylan Wonnum (12 starts between guard and tackle); Senior LG Sadarius Hutcherson (12 starts between tackle and guard); Sophomore DE Aaron Sterling (40 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks in 12 games); Junior LB Ernest Jones (97 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT in 12 games); Senior CB Israel Mukuamu (59 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INT in 12 games); S Jammie Robinson (62 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT in 12 games); Junior S RJ Roderick (55 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT in 12 games); Junior CB Jaycee Horn (40 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 9 passes broken up, 2 forced fumbles in 12 games)
Major losses
DT Javon Kinlaw (1st round pick, San Francisco); DT DJ Wonnum (4th round pick, Minnesota); WR Bryan Edwards (3rd round pick, Las Vegas); RBs Tavien Feaster, Rico Dowdle and Mon Denson; QB Jake Bentley (transferred to Utah); TE Kyle Markway; WR Josh Vann; LB TJ Brunson (7th round pick, New York Giants); S JT Ibe
Important additions
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo; Redshirt senior Collin Hill (69-102, 840 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT in 3 games with Colorado State in 2019); RB Marshawn Lloyd (will miss 2020 due to knee injury); QB/WR Luke Doty; DE Tonka Hemingway; DE Jordan Burch
2019 stats
Rushing offense: 149.7 YPG (82nd nationally, 10th SEC)
Passing offense: 222.3 YPG (74th nationally, 7th SEC)
Total offense: 372 YPG (96th nationally, 11th SEC)
Scoring offense: 33.2 PPG (28th nationally, 3rd SEC)
Rushing defense: 102.8 YPG (8th nationally, 2nd SEC)
Passing defense: 235.3 YPG (32nd nationally, 6th SEC)
Total defense: 304.9 YPG (9th nationally, 2nd SEC)
Scoring defense: 15.5 PPG (7th nationally, 2nd SEC)
Turnovers forced: 23 (20th nationally, 3rd SEC)
Turnovers allowed: 18 (56th nationally, 9th SEC)
Projected starters (returning starters in bold)
QB: Collin Hill (6-4, 222; 69-102, 840 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT in 3 games at Colorado State)
RB: Sophomore Kevin Harris (5-10, 225; 21 carries, 179 yards, 4 TD)
FB: Senior Adam Prentice (6, 245; transferred from Colorado State)
WR: Shi Smith (5-10, 190)
WR: Sophomore Xavier Legette (6, 210; 9 catches, 80 yards 1 TD in 11 games)
WR: Sophomore Dakereon Joyner (6-1, 202; 6 catches, 46 yards in 8 games)
TE: Senior Nick Muse (6-4, 250; 17 catches, 158 yards in 8 games)
TE: Redshirt freshman Keveon Mullins (6-1, 245)
LT: Dylan Wonnum (6-5, 310)
LG: Sadarius Hutcherson (6-4, 320)
C: Redshirt junior Eric Douglas (6-4, 315; played in 9 games, with 1 start)
RG: Sophomore Jovaughn Gwyn (6-2, 295; played in 12 games, with 11 starts)
RT: Sophomore Jaylen Nichols (6-5, 315; played in 5 games, with 4 starts)
DE: Senior Aaron Sterling (6-1, 245)
DT: Senior Keir Thomas (6-2, 275; 4 tackles in 2 games)
DT: Redshirt Senior Jabari Ellis (6-3, 285; 7 tackles in 8 games)
DE: Junior Kingsley Enagbare (6-4, 270; 27 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks in 12 games, 1 start)
SLB: Junior Brad Johnson (6-2, 235; 1 tackle in 4 games; redshirted)
MLB: Ernest Jones (6-2, 230)
WLB: Senior Sherrod Greene (6-1, 230; 35 tackles, 6.5 TFL, .5 sacks in 12 games, 9 starts)
CB: Israel Mukuamu (6-4, 205)
S: Jammie Robinson (5-11, 195)
S: RJ Roderick (6, 205)
CB: Jaycee Horn (6-1, 205)
This has already been a difficult season for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks haven't even played yet.
Bad offense in 2019? No problem. Jake Bentley will be back...no, he transferred to Utah. But Ryan Hillinski is going to be the guy anyway -- but he was beaten out by Collin Hill.
Bad running game in 2019 and your top three backs are gone? No problem; here comes 5-star Marshawn Lloyd...until he tore his ACL. The line, with second team preseason All-SEC selection Hutcherson, appears to be servieable.
One positive is that Hill knows Mike Bobo and his offense very well from his time at Colorado State. That's a plus, considering the lack of warmup games before the Gamecocks open with Tennessee. His receivers, however, are largely inexperienced with the exception of Shi Smith and haven't shown much of an ability to make big plays when given a chance to play.
Defensively, the Gamecocks are undersized up front and have to find a way to replace their starting defensive tackles, both of whom (Javon Kinlaw and DJ Wonnum) are now in the NFL. The ends, Sterling and Enagbare, could be a bright spot with their ability to get to the quarterback. Five-star DE Jordan Burch will also get a shot to play a lot.
At linebacker, Jones is a tackling machine and Greene has been pretty good the past couple of years. Johnson played in 13 games two seasons ago, but redshirted last year. Depth is a serious issue across the board.
The strength of the team may be the secondary, where Mukuamu and Horn provide one of the conference's better cornerback duos. Robinson and Roderick have stabilized a safety group which was in horrible shape just a year ago.
In short, the Gamecocks are trying to reset a weak offense with a new offensive coordinator, new QB and largely new backs and wideouts. They're thin up front on defense and at linebacker and their best players from 2019 on both sides of the ball are gone. This is not an optimal situation for a coach who could be fighting for his job.
2020 schedule
Sept. 26: Tennessee
Oct. 3: @Florida
Oct. 10: @Vanderbilt
Oct. 17: Auburn
Oct. 24: @LSU
NOV. 7: TEXAS A&M
Nov. 14: @Ole Miss
Nov. 21: Missouri
Nov. 28: Georgia
Dec. 5: @Kentucky
