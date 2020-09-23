AggieYell - Is time running out for Muschamp at South Carolina?

Sophomore RB Kevin Harris (21 carries, 179 yards, 4 TD in 6 games); Senior WR Shi Smith (43 catches, 489 yards, 1 TD in 13 games); Junior LT Dylan Wonnum (12 starts between guard and tackle); Senior LG Sadarius Hutcherson (12 starts between tackle and guard); Sophomore DE Aaron Sterling (40 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks in 12 games); Junior LB Ernest Jones (97 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT in 12 games); Senior CB Israel Mukuamu (59 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INT in 12 games); S Jammie Robinson (62 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 INT in 12 games); Junior S RJ Roderick (55 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT in 12 games); Junior CB Jaycee Horn (40 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 9 passes broken up, 2 forced fumbles in 12 games)

This has already been a difficult season for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks haven't even played yet.

Bad offense in 2019? No problem. Jake Bentley will be back...no, he transferred to Utah. But Ryan Hillinski is going to be the guy anyway -- but he was beaten out by Collin Hill.

Bad running game in 2019 and your top three backs are gone? No problem; here comes 5-star Marshawn Lloyd...until he tore his ACL. The line, with second team preseason All-SEC selection Hutcherson, appears to be servieable.

One positive is that Hill knows Mike Bobo and his offense very well from his time at Colorado State. That's a plus, considering the lack of warmup games before the Gamecocks open with Tennessee. His receivers, however, are largely inexperienced with the exception of Shi Smith and haven't shown much of an ability to make big plays when given a chance to play.

Defensively, the Gamecocks are undersized up front and have to find a way to replace their starting defensive tackles, both of whom (Javon Kinlaw and DJ Wonnum) are now in the NFL. The ends, Sterling and Enagbare, could be a bright spot with their ability to get to the quarterback. Five-star DE Jordan Burch will also get a shot to play a lot.

At linebacker, Jones is a tackling machine and Greene has been pretty good the past couple of years. Johnson played in 13 games two seasons ago, but redshirted last year. Depth is a serious issue across the board.

The strength of the team may be the secondary, where Mukuamu and Horn provide one of the conference's better cornerback duos. Robinson and Roderick have stabilized a safety group which was in horrible shape just a year ago.

In short, the Gamecocks are trying to reset a weak offense with a new offensive coordinator, new QB and largely new backs and wideouts. They're thin up front on defense and at linebacker and their best players from 2019 on both sides of the ball are gone. This is not an optimal situation for a coach who could be fighting for his job.