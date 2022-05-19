It's on now: Jimbo fires back at Saban

Speaking to members of the Birmingham business community, Saban fired off pointed criticism about name, image and likeness deals across college athletics but saved much of his vitriol for the Aggies, who beat Alabama 41-38 last season.

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year," Saban told the audience. "A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right?"

That was more than enough to infuriate Fisher, who had already called Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin a "clown show" for insinuating A&M had acted illegally in assembling the 2022 recruiting class.

At a hastily-called press conference at Kyle Field, Fisher lit into his former friend and mentor, leaving no doubt that their relationship has been permanently fractured.

"We didn't buy anyone. No rules were broken. Nothing was done wrong. It's despicable. For a reputable head coach to come out and say this when he doesn't get his way, or things don't go his way, the narcissist in him doesn't allow those things to happen," Fisher said.

Fisher said he was upset that he had to defend "17-year-old players", their families and Texas A&M as a whole when they had done nothing wrong.

"These coaches have done a great job, our players have done a great job, the whole organization, of recruiting people. It's despicable that we've got to sit here at this level of ball and say these things to defend the people of this organization," he said. "Some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find about the guy you don't want to know. We've built him up to be the Czar of football. Go dig into his past, for anyone who's coached with him. What he does and how he does it. It's despicable."

Fisher made it clear that he took the comments about how the recruiting class was assembled personally and that the allegations insulted the entire organization.

"I apologize to you for the way people are insulting you publicly," Fisher said to the members of the class. "To our fans, I apologize to you guys for people saying these things about Texas A&M. I can promise you this: there are no violations. There is nothing wrong."

Fisher then alluded to Kiffin's comments about A&M exceeding "the salary cap" with their recruiting class.

"This is the second time we've had to do this with grown men, who don't get their way and want to pout and throw a fit and act up," he said. "My dad always said that when people show you who they are, believe them. (Saban)'s showing you who he is."

A&M's head coach then made it clear that he felt that his opposite number at Alabama had no room to talk when it came to ethics.

"When you coach with people like Bobby Bowden, you learn how to do things. You coach with other people and you learn how not to do things," Fisher said. "There's a reason people don't go back to work for him."

Fisher said he and the program have nothing to hide, and the idea that he was involved with cheating clearly drew his ire.

"I don't cheat and I don't lie. I learned that when I was a kid. When you did, someone slapped you upside the head. Maybe someone should have slapped him," Fisher said of Saban.

Fisher said he won't back down from his position when he does come face to face with Saban, whether it's at SEC meetings, Media Days in Atlanta or Oct. 8 in Tuscaloosa.

"I'm not afraid of confrontation. Been dealing with it my whole life," he said. "Kind of like it, myself. Backing away from it wasn't how I was raised."

One thing is clear: It would take an awful lot for the two to have a conversation at any other time.

"Oh, he's called. I'm not going to (take the call)," Fisher said. "We're done."



