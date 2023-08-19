Ivy, one of the best offensive linemen in Texas, committed to the Aggies over foes LSU and Texas. While Texas had been an afterthought for some time, LSU made things interesting with a last-minute push for the 4-star. But, by Friday night, indications were clear that he was going to commit tot the Aggies as many expected.

Even though A&M had been interested in Ivy for some time, he wasn't offered until A&M's big junior day event at the end of January. But the Aggies quickly jumped up on his list of favorites, surpassing the likes of Florida, Ole Miss, and, of course, LSU and Texas.

Ivy is likely the last offensive lineman A&M will take in the 2024 class, as they have been able to fill up their list with first-tier options. Ivy joins fellow Rivals 250 tackles Ashton Funk and Weston Davis on A&M's commit list, along with guards Coen Echols and Isendre "Papa" Ahfua. Even though the Aggies have picked up commits from nine other states, all but one of their offensive line commits are from Texas.