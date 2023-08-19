Ivy to hang in College Station: Ags land 4-star OL
Texas A&M landed one of its most-desired targets for the 2024 recruiting class Saturday morning when League City Clear Springs 4-star offensive tackle committed to the Aggies.
Ivy, one of the best offensive linemen in Texas, committed to the Aggies over foes LSU and Texas. While Texas had been an afterthought for some time, LSU made things interesting with a last-minute push for the 4-star. But, by Friday night, indications were clear that he was going to commit tot the Aggies as many expected.
Even though A&M had been interested in Ivy for some time, he wasn't offered until A&M's big junior day event at the end of January. But the Aggies quickly jumped up on his list of favorites, surpassing the likes of Florida, Ole Miss, and, of course, LSU and Texas.
Ivy is likely the last offensive lineman A&M will take in the 2024 class, as they have been able to fill up their list with first-tier options. Ivy joins fellow Rivals 250 tackles Ashton Funk and Weston Davis on A&M's commit list, along with guards Coen Echols and Isendre "Papa" Ahfua. Even though the Aggies have picked up commits from nine other states, all but one of their offensive line commits are from Texas.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Ivy is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound young man who can really move. His speed is eye-opening for someone of his size. But he's not just fast, he's quick. It helps that Clear Springs operates out of a 2-point stance, but Ivy still moves and gets on the opposing linemen quickly. He's got extremely long arms, so he can control the engagement with the opponent right off the bat.
Ivy has a nice little nasty streak, and likes to shove opposing linemen well out of the way and then plant them. But it's the speed at which he moves that sets him apart. He can serve as a lead pulling blocker, or cut off an opposing defensive end trying to come around the corner in pass protection.
Ivy is already a really good linemen, but technically, he can still improve. He gets up very high really quickly, which limits his leverage at times. Part of that is just being in a 2-point stance, and he'll have to get used to being in a 3-point stance and staying low, then driving through the opposing lineman.
Even though he plays right tackle at Clear Springs, I could easily see him moving over to the left side eventually. You want to protect your quarterback's blind side, and a left tackle with speed and quickness is a necessity. Ivy has both, and I think he'll eventually be a very good SEC tackle.