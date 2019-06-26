Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds



2018 stats (at Grayson, Ga., High): 32 catches for 604 yards (18.9 YPC) and 9 TD

Why the Aggies wanted him: A&M wants big receivers who can stretch defenses with their speed. That is something Jackson is capable of doing. His game is similar to that of Kendrick Rogers in that he’s got good speed and can outjump just about anyone.

50-word scouting report: Smooth, fluid runner with extremely long strides. 50/50 balls aren’t due to his height. Does a very good job finding the football in the air and adjusting to the throw. Grabs the football instead of letting it get in on him. Needs to sharpen his route running and add muscle.

Players affected by his arrival: Hezekiah Jones and Caleb Chapman, guys who are likely aiming to be Jhamon Ausbon’s backup, will need to be on their game.

2019 expectations: If Jackson’s going to play a lot this year, he’s going to earn the playing time. He’s got a lot of competition on the current depth chart, and the A&M coaching staff probably wouldn’t be too upset if he played a little bit this year but took a redshirt in order to get stronger.



