Offseason surgery and other injuries limited Jackson to seven games and a handful of snaps in an eighth, but when healthy he was one of the best defensive tackles in the nation. Jackson racked up 37 tackles (23 solo), 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

He led all defensive linemen in tackles, was second on the team in tackles for loss and third on the team in sacks in spite of missing one-third of the season.

Jackson dominated in the second half of SEC play for the Aggies, picking up a career-high 12 tackles against Ole Miss, 2.5 tackles for loss against Florida and 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery at Auburn.

The 6-foot-2, 325-pound Jackson, who was a team captain later in the year, will likely continue to team up with freshman Walter Nolen (29 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack) in the middle for the Aggies next year. The pair could give A&M one of the best interior line duos in the conference, if not the nation.