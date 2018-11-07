Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-07 14:37:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Jalen Wydermyer Talks A&M & Officials

Courtney Roland • AggieYell.com
Editor

Dickinson (Tex.) High School TE four-star Jalen Wydermyer talks with AggieYell about official visits and where Texas A&M fits into the picture.

On Texas A&M

“I went to the Clemson game - that was a great game,” he said. “My parents loved it. I’ve never been anywhere that big with that many people - it was amazing. A&M was doing really good. They stayed with Clemson …

On potentially joining Rivals250 TE commit

Baylor Cupp

“Having us both in the same class would give them another vertical threat,” he said. “We can both run, we can both block, we can both catch, so A&M would be getting a good deal with that one.”

After  our conversation Wydermyer shared with me all of the devastation he and his family faced during and after Hurricane Harvey. Wydermyer and his family overcame the most difficult of times, and below he goes in depth into all of the events that took place during and after Harvey.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}