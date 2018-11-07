Dickinson (Tex.) High School TE four-star Jalen Wydermyer talks with AggieYell about official visits and where Texas A&M fits into the picture.

On Texas A&M

“I went to the Clemson game - that was a great game,” he said. “My parents loved it. I’ve never been anywhere that big with that many people - it was amazing. A&M was doing really good. They stayed with Clemson …

On potentially joining Rivals250 TE commit

Baylor Cupp

“Having us both in the same class would give them another vertical threat,” he said. “We can both run, we can both block, we can both catch, so A&M would be getting a good deal with that one.”