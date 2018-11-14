Javonne Shepherd 1-on-1 with AY
Javonne Shepherd talks about the latest in his recruitment, A&M, Texas, LSU and more with AY - Rivals.
Javonne Shepherd talks Recruiting with AY - Rivals
*Committed to Texas July 29, 2018
*Unofficial visit to Texas A&M October 8, 2018
*Planning on an unofficial visit to Texas A&M vs. LSU
AY: How are things going for North Forest thus far this season?
JS: We have our first playoff game this Friday night. It’s been a good season, but not as good as we would have liked. But, yes ma’am, that’s correct, playoffs on Friday.
AY: Tell me about recruiting. How are things going? I know you were supposed to go to A&M this last weekend...
JS: I was not at A&M...I was supposed to be at A&M, but did not make it...I did not have a ride.
AY: Do you still speak often with the Aggies?
JS: Coach (Jim) Turner and I talk just about every day. I talk with Coach Ghrimes every now and then, ...but yes ma’am still communicating.
AY: Committed to Texas...how are things going there?
JS: They are great.
AY: I know even though committed to Texas, other schools are still after you. Tell me more about that.
JS: I talk with Georgia; Alabama on and off; Arizona a little bit... A&M and LSU...
AY: Any more visits set to try and get back to A&M?
JS: I’m planning on the A&M vs. LSU game.
AY: What do expect that game to look like?
JS: A win...