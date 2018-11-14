Javonne Shepherd talks Recruiting with AY - Rivals

*Committed to Texas July 29, 2018

*Unofficial visit to Texas A&M October 8, 2018

*Planning on an unofficial visit to Texas A&M vs. LSU

AY: How are things going for North Forest thus far this season?

JS: We have our first playoff game this Friday night. It’s been a good season, but not as good as we would have liked. But, yes ma’am, that’s correct, playoffs on Friday.

AY: Tell me about recruiting. How are things going? I know you were supposed to go to A&M this last weekend...

JS: I was not at A&M...I was supposed to be at A&M, but did not make it...I did not have a ride.

AY: Do you still speak often with the Aggies?

JS: Coach (Jim) Turner and I talk just about every day. I talk with Coach Ghrimes every now and then, ...but yes ma’am still communicating.

AY: Committed to Texas...how are things going there?

JS: They are great.

AY: I know even though committed to Texas, other schools are still after you. Tell me more about that.

JS: I talk with Georgia; Alabama on and off; Arizona a little bit... A&M and LSU...

AY: Any more visits set to try and get back to A&M?

JS: I’m planning on the A&M vs. LSU game.

AY: What do expect that game to look like?

JS: A win...