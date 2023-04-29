A three-year starter at A&M, the former 5-star had an outstanding 2022 campaign after he returned from an injury that cost him the first two games of the season. He made 33 tackles, broke up a pair of passes and recovered a fumble at Alabama.

By late in the season, opponents stopped throwing to his side of the field almost entirely, preferring to take their chances against another strong corner, Tyreek Chappell.

For the season, Jones gave up fewer than 100 receiving yards.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound corner was an immediate starter from the time he arrived at A&M. As a true freshman, he tallied 30 tackles, broke up 6 passes and picked off a pass. He remained in the lineup while struggling with numerous injuries in 2021, but still managed to pick off 2 passes and break up 6 more.

For his career at A&M, Jones racked up 98 tackles, 8 passes defensed, 3 interceptions and a fumble recovery.

It was a longer than expected wait for Jones, but he was taken off the board by Indianapolis with the fourth pick of the seventh round, 221 overall.