Jimbo excited to see the 2021 Aggies at work

"I'm very excited about our football team coming up. I feel like we have a very good team. We're making a lot of good progress with the culture of our organization. We're getting to where we need to be and starting to be able to compete for championships and compete at the highest levels, which is why we're there and what we're there for," he said.

Inevitably, there were questions about the quarterback situation, with Haynes King and Zach Calzada competing to replace the departed Kellen Mond. Fisher did not tip his hand whether either had the upper hand, but had praise for both.

"We have great outstanding guys with Calzada and Haynes King right there that are going to be two outstanding guys to compete for the job," he said. "When you talk about those two guys, Zach is a very talented man, can throw the football very well, but everybody gets caught in his arm. Zach is a really good athlete and can run around. I think Zach is an NFL talent. I think Haynes King is an NFL talent. Haynes can really throw the football. He's smart, he's competitive, he can run, just like Zach is."

Without officially saying so, Fisher also laid out his offensive line, mentioning Aki Ogunbiyi, Luke Matthews, Layden Robinson and Jahmir Johnson as the four players preparing to join Kenyon Green up front.

"If you watch the film, he played really well against us. There's a guy named Leal running around here today who's a really, really good player that's going to make money at the next level who blocked and did some good things," Fisher said of Johnson, a transfer from Tennessee. "Luke Matthews at center is another guy who was injured last year; in the mix big time; I'm very high on. He's a very smart, intellectual player. Getting Jahmir in there. He's going to be able to fight for the tackle positions. That gives you some great experience in those three guys. Layden Robinson, one of the guards right now. One of the most powerful guys I've ever been around. You saw on the film when he played, has experience, has been around, understands what we do. I think has a chance to be an excellent player.

Aki, our left guard, listen, guys, I'm going to say this once. I've been around a lot of athletic guys in my time. Not many I've been around more athletic than he is, and he has power and explosion. He's going to continue to play as a young redshirt freshman, but he has a chance to be a really, really special player in my opinion."

Fisher was equally optimistic about his wide receiver corps, which was largely a disappointment beyond Ainias Smith and Chase Lane in 2020.

"I'm excited about this. You talk about our offense, when you bring back (Isaiah) Spiller and (Devon) Achane at running back; (Jalen) Wydermyer is an All-American tight end, and then your top three receivers, because Ainias Smith is a slot receiver, is outstanding, as good as anybody in America the way you can use him and things you can do. You had Hezekiah (Jones) outside and Chase Lane, who are playing excellent ball, great summers. When you want to put a new quarterback in, all your receivers back, all your tight ends, and all your running backs back, and that really helps. It really does," he said. "And the thing you keep forgetting about, we get Caleb Chapman back. He's a very healthy guy. He had three outstanding games, playing really well. 6-foot-4, 4.4 flat guy that can really play. Getting him back is going to give us the big play. You've got Moose Muhammad coming back, Jalen Preston coming back, Devin Price, and Demond Demas, who was having an outstanding spring. I'm really excited about the potential we have out there.

But we've got three guys coming back that have outstanding, been there, know what to do, how to do it, big plays in big games, won nine football games with, made a lot of big plays in key moments, who got thrown in the fire, and they're going to be out there next year ready to play. I'm excited about that group. And then we've got a young guy Yulkeith Brown who I'm really, really excited about in this group. He's a freshman, done great things this summer."

Fisher was, predictably, asked about his comment from the summer where he said the Aggies will beat Alabama while Nick Saban is stilll in Tuscaloosa. He didn't back off from that comment a bit.

"That's what we're here for, isn't it? Isn't that why everybody's here? That's what makes this league this league. That's what we expect to do at Texas A&M," he said. "He's the standard, and the standard is what you have to play to."