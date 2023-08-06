During his Sunday morning press conference, Fisher pointed to several different position groups when asked if he was seeing significant progress. He said the wide receivers, which were already expected to be a strength of the 2023 team, have made noticeable strides.

"In the first four or five days of camp, experience is showing and their knowledge -- Ainias (Smith), I think he's having a really good camp. Moose (Muhammad) is doing a really good job," he said. "And the young guys, you can see a big difference in Noah (Thomas), Evan (Stewart), those guys from a educational standpoint of how to run routes, how to do things (like) read coverages. It allows them to do the things the older guys are doing and they've been very productive."

Fisher's praise extended to a pair of true freshman and a transfer who arrived earlier this summer.

"They've done a really good job of developing, (Micah) Tease and (Raymond) Cottrell ... Jahdae (Walker), I've been extremely happy with his progress and what he's done. He's brought a lot of life, juice and ability to that position," he said.

Fisher was also complimentary of his group of tight ends, led by Jake Johnson and Donovan Green.

"Jake is really developing well and Dono is (coming back). He got banged up in the spring and is coming off that injury very well," he said. "Theo (Ohrstrom) has really developed ... Max (Wright) is steady. He does everything right. (Fernando) Garza has been productive. Jaden Platt is a really good player. I really like Jaden's ability to do things."

The linebacker group has been the subject of scrutiny after a poor performance in 2022. Fisher said that, to this point, the play of the linebackers has been significantly better.

"I'm very pleased the downfield progression. The way they fit in the runs, the aggression, that consistency in what you're playing with the angles in which they're taking and how they're fitting things," he said. "I've really been impressed. They've done a really good job."

One unpleasant reality facing Fisher and the team was the death of defensive ends coach Terry Price earlier this summer. Fisher said Price's spot on the coaching staff had been filled by analyst and former Youngstown State defensive coordinator Joe Shaefer, who will work with the nickel backs and the rest of the secondary. Defensive tackles coach Elijah Robinson will now oversee the entire defensive line, with help from defensive analyst Tony Jerod-Eddie.

The Aggie defense struggled against the run and had a subpar pass rush in 2022, but Fisher said the group has already improved in one major area -- it's healthy.

"(The key is) keeping McKinnley (Jackson) and Isaiah (Raikes) and Shemar Turner and Shemar Stewart and LT (Overton) and (Fadil) Diggs, keeping those guys healthy," he said. "The linebackers are healthy. The secondary's healthy. Keeping healthy guys that have that experience and have played a lot and have an understanding of how to play, the way to do things and also the familiarity with how (defensive coordinator DJ Durkin) coaches, how he teaches."

After several practices in 100-degree-plus heat, the Aggies caught a break Friday with the opening of the new Coolidge Football Performance Center in the Graham Athletic Complex. The new indoor facility has two full football fields, allowing the team to practice without limitations.

"You can do you can actually get a full practice. I mean even you can easily go inside and you have a normal field," Fisher said. "It gives you a very, very effective workspace and it worked out just like we designed it."












