But he also had a message for reporters assembled at SEC Media Days: this is not the 2022 version of the Aggies.

"I think this is a team with a chip on its shoulder. I think it's a team that has something to prove, and we know that," he said.

Fisher said the leadership exhibited by the players in the wake of last year's disastrous season gave him reason for optimism moving forward.

"Our players have done a tremendous job in that regard," he said. "It's creating a great atmosphere, it's creating great momentum."

Fisher said the addition of Petrino had gone smoothly, saying the two had been friends for a long time.

"Offensively Bobby has done a great job. (He's) fit in very well," Fisher said. "He's been a great staff guy. He's done a great job recruiting. Has done a great job coaching. He's fit right in with what we're doing."

When asked if Petrino would get the playcalling duties this fall, Fisher declined to give a clear answer (though he later clarified in an interview with ESPN's Paul Finebaum that Petrino would, indeed, call the plays).

"Bobby was hired for a reason, and he's a tremendous coach and tremendous guy and tremendous football mind," Fisher said. "Hopefully he'll call the game. We'll have suggestions on things we do, whether it's offense or defense. Every coach is always involved."

Fisher discounted the idea that adding Petrino, a long time former head coach, could create a disruptive atmosphere.

"I want guys with opinions. I want guys who have knowledge. I want guys who make you think," he said. "I want guys to create different narratives that brought to the table that can help us. I think it's the best thing you have."

Fisher said he had been pleased by the progress of both the offensive and defensive lines, noting in particular that the struggles of the offensive line last year could prove to be a benefit this season.

"I think their health, the experience, the leadership of the group, and the failures which they had (breeds confidence).The failures which we had as a team, as a group, allowing those things of what they have to do and not wanting to let them happen again," he said. "Sometimes that's the greatest motivator you have, what you have to do.Now you have experience, you have knowledge, you have understanding of what to do, and I see a different chip on their shoulder, and I see a demeanor and a leadership within that group that's been excellent."

The return of redshirt sophomore center Bryce Foster, in particular, give Fisher a reason for optimism.

" Foster is a very, very talented guy and also a very intelligent guy, athletic, big, and having that center, as you know, that's your quarterback. That's your second quarterback on the field," he said. "I think the world of him. I expect him to have a great year, and when he does, it makes a huge difference on what we can do on offense, a big difference."

If the offensive line has improved, Fisher believes the Aggies have three running backs capable of doing damage behind it.

"Amari Daniels is a very natural runner of the football, does a great job with it. Le'Veon Moss is extremely talented, fast, big, athletic. Both those guys can catch the football. Rueben Owens, the same way: fast. He's added a bunch of weight since he's been there, and speed. All those guys have size. They have power," he said.

After going 5-7, the Aggies are being doubted by many observers or outright discounted. Fisher said he has no problem with his team being overlooked.

"Sometimes when a guy gets hungry, it's fun to watch," he said.



