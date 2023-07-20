If you have business with Congress or the federal government, consider teaming with Live Oak Strategies. Led by Ryan Thompson '01, Live Oak Strategies is a premier consultancy that specializes in Strategic Advisory Services, Business Consulting, and Federal Government Relations. Whether it's navigating the labyrinth of government regulations or building relationships with key policymakers, Live Oak Strategies has the experience and knowledge to help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

"It certainly is going to be a great challenge for us as we open up against an outstandingFlorida State team, which will challenge our football team, but it also motivates us on a day-to-day basis when we're out working in the cool breezes of Louisiana," he said.

"That was a joke," he added after a pause.

Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge was no joke, as LSU won the SEC West in spite of late-season blitzings at the hands of Texas A&M and Georgia. A divisional title, however, was subpar in comparison to other athletic programs.

"Certainly at LSU, all we can think about is championships after what Jay Johnson did in baseball and Kim Mulkey in basketball, our success in gymnastics," he said. "I've got a big opportunity on my hands, as well, to continue the success of what was a very good first year. We have much to do. Progress needs to continue to be made in the best conference in all of college football. That will not be easy."

Kelly has the benefit of having quarterback Jayden Daniels (68.6% completion percentage, 2,913 yards, 17 TD, 3 INT passing; 855 yards and 11 TD rushing) back at quarterback and a strong receiver corps to support him. LSU's coach said he wants to see Daniels continue to improve after a 2022 season that exceeded all expectations.

"So what does development look like for him? I think it would be the natural progression from the last game in which he played where he was aggressive but he was under control. He ran the ball when he needed to but yet stepped up in the pocket and made the tight window throws," Kelly said of Daniels.

The Tigers have a deep group of running backs, though none have broken out to take a firm grip on the starting job. Former walk-on Josh Williams, who ran for 532 yards at 5.5 yards a clip last year, will likely get the first shot.

"We do not want to be a finesse running team. We want physicality at the point of attack.When we're talking about a running game -- look, if you're going to put eight guys on the line of scrimmage or nine guys on the line of scrimmage you're going to limit our opportunities. We're going to have to throw the ball really well, and in that particular game, we may not have a great running game. It doesn't mean we can't be physical at the point of attack and continue that physicality," Kelly said.

The Tigers will have their physicality tested early, as they open with FSU and have three of their first four SEC games on the road. Alabama and A&M both come to Baton Rouge later in the season.

"Certainly three out of four on the SEC on the road is a difficult stretch. But later in the season, we're going to have -- as you see, we're going to have five out of six at home. I think this is going to be much more about the right mindset earlier in the season, as we get through the month of September," Kelly said. "Getting your guys thinking in such a short period of time where we just work this one week at a time and keep them short focused, I think that that's what we're going to have todo with the kind of tough schedule we have early on."



