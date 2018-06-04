Texas A&M head Coach Jimbo Fisher and staff have been on fire when it comes to the 2019 signing class. Their first homerun addition was in the nations No.1 safety, Dallas Bishop Dunne Brian Williams. Then, on Saturday afternoon, A&M hit the jackpot with the commitment of Atascocita five-star offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

The 6-foot-4, 317- pound lineman is the13th commitment in the 2019 class, and helped move the national team recruiting ranking to No. 3 overall.

AggieYell spoke with the father of Kenyon, Henry Green, who breaks down the commitment, the backlash from schools after the fact, and who Kenyon is recruiting.

(Q) Congrats Mr. Green on the commitment. How are you doing now?

(Henry Green) I am doing well, but there are a lot of haters out there. You know it’s not hard. There are two things that can happen; there are people that hate, and there are people that appreciate a great thought. There are people now that Kenyon has committed that are going crazy, because Kenyon did not pick a school of their choice. They’ve got some issues. What it is, they are too caught up in what they want in their life. The simple fact of it is, this is Kenyon Green’s life.

(Q) How is Kenyon handling all of the backlash and “haters” out there?

(H.G.) Oh, he is doing fine. When he committed, he said he is standing by it, and he is excited. It is just that you’ve got kids (some that are committed to LSU for example. I will not call out names specifically) now that are going on twitter and saying “Kenyon Green made a bad mistake choosing a school that’s not LSU. Anyone who picks against LSU will feel my wrath.”

(Q) What is your response/Kenyon’s response to comments like that?

(H.G.) Kenyon is one piece of the puzzle. He cannot get it done by himself. So, what is Kenyon doing right now? He is recruiting for his school, Texas A&M. Then when he helps fill in the rest of the puzzle, “look out every school that has to stand in front of them.”

(Q) Can you go into more detail about Kenyon recruiting the best prospects to “add to the puzzle?”

(H.G.) Javonne Shepherd (North Forest OT), Javonne has Kenyon’s back. Kenyon said, “why do we need to go 1200 miles away to go put in work for somebody else? We can put in work in our own backyard. Texas A&M is a great school, they are in the SEC, why not represent your own state? I am from here.”

(Q) Can you expand on Texas A&M being a great school?

(H.G.) A lot of people want to stereotype A&M for what they were 7-8 years ago. You can’t stereotype. It is a new age. It is a new Law-Man in town, and his name is Jimbo Fisher. There is a new sheriff in town, and he is cracking heads and taking names.

(Q) What is it that you and Keynon liked so much about Coach Fisher?

(H.G.) He is doing what he is supposed to do. He is not lying to kids. He is not buttering up anyone saying, “if you come here you are going to reinvent the wheel.” No, he is not. Coach Fisher is saying that he will work just as hard as everybody else, and if you don’t want to work, he's going to bring that individual up to speed. Period.

(Q) Can you give insight into Kenyon deciding to decommit from LSU?

(H.G.) Les Miles was the one who recruited Kenyon. They fired him. There were several things in a row that God was trying to tell us. Coach Robinson, which was one of the best coaches that LSU had, decided to go to UTSA. He left LSU. The straw that broke the camels back was when Coach Grimes, the offensive line coach, tweeted out that he would be taking the offensive coordinator job at BYU. That man talked to Kenyon every other day. Kenyon said, “Daddy, it is unraveling. Sorry to say it, but it is unraveling.”

(Q) Getting back to A&M over the likes of Alabama, Texas and LSU...

(H.G.) We did a lot of research on all these schools…Looking at Alabama for instance, and this isn’t a bad thing, Alabama is in the middle of Tuscaloosa. The college is Tuscaloosa. Period. There is no lifeline, or support near there. It is a great school, and a great university. It’s a football capitol, but that’s it. I understand it, and it’s a great thing.

LSU for example, it is a great campus, but there are rough parts just outside the campus. I am not down-talking the school, but just the fact there is again no lifeline or support around. Texas A&M is surrounded by a bunch of business, and that Aggie Network. Aggies take care of Aggies. Texas people take care of Texas people. I can’t say bad things about Texas or Oklahoma, but the thing of it is Kenyon loves Texas A&M.

(Q.) Let’s talk more about this past Saturday, and how the day played out.

(H.G.) I took Kenyon up there on Friday, and I went back Friday night because I had work on Saturday morning. Before I got back there, he called me about five different times? “You guys on the way?”

It was just going to be my wife, daughter and I going up there on Saturday. Then when he called us and asked, “Dad, do you think I should go ahead and pull the trigger?” I told him he has to do what he feels like doing with his life. That is when he said he was going to do it. I told my wife that this was a very important part of Kenyon’s life, and his grandparents have been there every time he has made a big decision.

His grandmother on his mom’s side is the matriarch of the family. We go to her for spiritual counseling , we go to her for prayer and when we have something we don’t understand we go to her. Both of my parents are deceased, so we took all six of us up to A&M. All six of us spent a lot of time with Coach Fisher on Saturday, and all six of us were in the office with him when he did it. Coach Fisher was in there, Coach Turner was in there, and I turn around and told Coach (Lee) Grimes to get in there too. Now the three most important coaches were in there. Coach Jimbo Fisher, Coach Turner and Coach Grimes.

(Q) How did the coaches react when Kenyon told them he was ready to commit?

(H.G.) Coach Fisher was talking, and after he kind of broke in talking, Kenyon said, “Coach Fisher I need to tell you something.” Coach Fisher said, “ok.” Kenyon then said, “I want to look you in the eye and tell you I want to verbally commit to Texas A&M right now.”

That room went crazy. Kenyon took a picture and got it ready for twitter, and I did the same for facebook. That is when the drama started. Everyone was calling in, and I said, “You all just need to wait. I don’t have time for the drama. You are important though.”

(Q) Kenyon has told me before how big of role Coach Turner has in him liking A&M. Could you tell me more about his relationship with Kenyon and what his reaction was like on Saturday?

(H.G.) Coach Turner went crazy too. He kept looking at me and saying thank you. I said, “Coach Turner that was all you. I just got him here.” Coach Turner stayed steadfast since day one. Other schools had a lot of changes, and people changed along with it. Therefore Kenyon’s heart and what he wanted also changed. Coach Turner though, he stayed true. That man told us straight up that he would never do anything to jeopardize Kenyon. He said, “I am going to recruit him, but I am going to recruit him in the right way.” After all of this was over with I shook his hand and said, “Thank you for being who you are.” I can consider Coach Turner my brother. He is a great man. We can sit down and talk football all day long…Old School football.

(Q) Looking back how long have you known it was going to be Texas A&M for Kenyon?

(H.G.) I knew my son was stuck on Texas A&M a while back. Kenyon made his decision based on him. He is going to stay fast to it because he is a respectful young-man, he is God=fearing and he is going to do the right thing. Everything that you see about me and that you see about Kenyon is straight up. We are not going to lie to you…His grandfather would be so proud of him.





Last words: "Texas A&M has Kenyon's heart, so they've got my heart and my family's heart too. My family is solid. We will be faithful to them until the end."