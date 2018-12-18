







AY: What made you decide to go ahead and commit? What did you like about Texas A&M? And, finally what all did you do while you were in College Station?





Brown: I was ready do commit. I’ve been recruited for a long time. I’ve been recruited for three years. I was ready to end it. I had my mind set to commit to Texas A&M before I went there. I decided when Coach Craig came down. He came down two times within five days. We talked about what they needed and what they need me to do. They didn’t make any promises they were just real. They showed me the depth at linebacker and what it would take for me to get on the field.





AY: Was this your first time to visit Texas A&M?





Brown: That was my first time. I wanted to see how the city was, and get a feel for everything before I actually did commit.





AY: So What vibe did you get?





Brown: I loved it. It’s not a big crime city. It’s a very great place to live. I loved the environment and everyone that was around me.





AY: Early nationals signing day is on Wednesday. Do you plan to sign then?





Brown: Yes ma'am.








