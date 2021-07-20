Kiffin aims to keep Ole Miss improving

"We've got a lot of challenges. First off, defensively improving from last year. I do think signing a lot of kids in the off-season that were mid-years and really having our first spring. I think, if you look around the country, first-year staffs really struggled, especially on defense. So we'll look to improve there," he said.

To say the Rebels struggled on defense would be an understatement. They were 126th in the nation in total defense, 125th in passing yards allowed and 101st in rushing yards. They gave up 38.3 points per game, putting a lot of pressure on their explosive offense.

The offense did well keeping pace, averaging more than 39 points per game. With quarterback and Matt Corral and running back Jerrion Ealy back, Ole Miss has the primary pieces of the puzzle in place for 2021.

"We've got a lot of good players coming back on offense, led by the quarterback," Kiffin said. I think he played as well as anybody in the country at times."

Kiffin said he would pick Corral as the first-team All-SEC quarterback, but tempered his praise with some harsh assessments.

"We've got to get him to play more consistent because, like we said, he played great at times, and then he played really poorly at times," Kiffin said. "I think a lot of people forget with that too that it was his first year as a starter. So we know what to build off, and we know what it should look like."

While Kiffin knows he'll have Corral to throw the ball, who he'll be throwing it to remains a bit of a question. He mentioned senior Dontario Drummond as a receiver who could play inside and out as Ole Miss attempts to sort out who will play and where.

"That's going to be a challenge for us with these receivers, who's playing where, moving them around," Kiffin said. "We have (former John-Rhys) Plumlee in the mix to figure out what we're doing with him exactly, and that could be a number of things."

Having another explosive offense would be nice for the Rebels in 2021, but it won't mean much if the defense doesn't improve significantly.

"You obviously want to play really well on offense and play well on defense so you don't have to think (about needing a turnover to win). That's what we're looking to do," Kiffin said.