 AggieYell - Kiffin aims to keep Ole Miss improving
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-20 17:45:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Kiffin aims to keep Ole Miss improving

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

HOOVER, ALA. -- Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin knows what his football team has to do to win more football games in 2021. Have his defense stop someone. Anyone.

Lane Kiffin has faith in his offense and hopes his defense will improve this season.
Lane Kiffin has faith in his offense and hopes his defense will improve this season.

"We've got a lot of challenges. First off, defensively improving from last year. I do think signing a lot of kids in the off-season that were mid-years and really having our first spring. I think, if you look around the country, first-year staffs really struggled, especially on defense. So we'll look to improve there," he said.

To say the Rebels struggled on defense would be an understatement. They were 126th in the nation in total defense, 125th in passing yards allowed and 101st in rushing yards. They gave up 38.3 points per game, putting a lot of pressure on their explosive offense.

The offense did well keeping pace, averaging more than 39 points per game. With quarterback and Matt Corral and running back Jerrion Ealy back, Ole Miss has the primary pieces of the puzzle in place for 2021.

"We've got a lot of good players coming back on offense, led by the quarterback," Kiffin said. I think he played as well as anybody in the country at times."

Kiffin said he would pick Corral as the first-team All-SEC quarterback, but tempered his praise with some harsh assessments.

"We've got to get him to play more consistent because, like we said, he played great at times, and then he played really poorly at times," Kiffin said. "I think a lot of people forget with that too that it was his first year as a starter. So we know what to build off, and we know what it should look like."

While Kiffin knows he'll have Corral to throw the ball, who he'll be throwing it to remains a bit of a question. He mentioned senior Dontario Drummond as a receiver who could play inside and out as Ole Miss attempts to sort out who will play and where.

"That's going to be a challenge for us with these receivers, who's playing where, moving them around," Kiffin said. "We have (former John-Rhys) Plumlee in the mix to figure out what we're doing with him exactly, and that could be a number of things."

Having another explosive offense would be nice for the Rebels in 2021, but it won't mean much if the defense doesn't improve significantly.

"You obviously want to play really well on offense and play well on defense so you don't have to think (about needing a turnover to win). That's what we're looking to do," Kiffin said.

Projected Ole Miss starting lineup

QB: Redshirt junior Matt Corral; 231-326 (70.9%), 3,337 yards, 29 TD, 14 INT in 10 games in 2020

RB: Junior Jerrion Ealy; 147 carries, 745 yards (5.1 YPC), 9 TD in 9 games

WR: Senior Braylon Sanders; 15 catches, 376 yards (25.1 YPC), 4 TD in 9 games

WR: Senior Dontario Drummond; 25 catches, 417 yards (16.7 YPC), 7 TD in 10 games

SLOT: Junior Jonathan Mingo; 27 catches, 379 yards (14.4 YPC), 3 TD in 10 games

TE: Redshirt sophomore Casey Kelly; 8 catches, 115 yards (14.4 YPC), 1 TD in 9 games


LT: Junior Nick Broeker; 6-foot-4, 305 pounds

LG: Redshirt sophomore Caleb Warren; 6-foot-4, 305 pounds

C: Orlando Umana; 6-foot-4, 315 pounds;

RG: Super senior Ben Brown; 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

RT: Redshirt sophomore Jeremy James; 6--foot-5, 330 pounds


DE: Redshirt senior Tariqious Tisdale; 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss in 6 games

DT: Redshirt junior Quentin Bivens; 7 tackles, 1.5 TFL in 10 games

NT: Redshirt junior KD Hill; 9 tackles, .5 TFL in 8 games

BUCK: Senior Sam Williams; 40 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble in 10 games

LB: Senior Momo Sanogo; 60 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 3 passes broken up in 10 games

LB: Senior Lakia Henry; 62 tackles, 5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in 10 games


CB: Redshirt junior Miles Battle; 6 tackles, 4 passes broken up in 6 games

SS: Senior Jake Springer; No stats in 2020

FS: Junior AJ Finley; 62 tackles, 2 TFL, 7 passes broken up, 1 fumble recovery, 3 INT in 10 games

CB: Super senior Deane Leonard; 14 tackles, 4 passes broken up, 1 fumble recovery in 8 games

STAR: Senior Otis Reese; 24 tackles, 1 INT in 3 games

Ole Miss 2021 schedule

Sept. 6: Louisville

Sept. 11: Austin Peay

Sept 18: Tulane

Oct. 2: @Alabama

Oct. 9: Arkansas

Oct. 16: @Tennessee

Oct. 23: LSU

Oct. 30: @Auburn

Nov. 6: Liberty

Nov. 13: Texas A&M

Nov. 20: Vanderbilt

Nov. 25: @Mississippi State

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}