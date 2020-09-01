AggieYell - Kiffin brings new attitude to Ole Miss

The good news for Ole Miss is that John Rhys-Plumlee may be the best rushing quarterback in college football. The bad news is Lane Kiffin would rather throw the ball, and Plumlee was anything but good as a passer his freshman season. As a result, it looks like a bad marriage on paper. But Kiffin's not an idiot, either; he'll likely adapt some to what his personnel does best.

In this case, that is definitely run the ball. Plumlee and Jerrion Ealy were a very impressive combination in 2019 and should be the centerpiece of the offense again this season. But if the Rebels are going to improve, they're going to have to be a lot more efficient throwing the football. The passing game was Elijah Moore and not much in 2019, and Ole Miss should have the talent to be better. Adding a big target like Kenny Yeboah at tight end won't exactly hurt, either.

The offensive line, though, is a huge question mark. They had pinned their hopes on having senior center Eli Johnson being the centerpiece, and he's gone. Now sophomore LT Nick Broeker is the best returning lineman after an excellent freshman year and LG Royce Newman is an experienced senior, but the other three positions are concerns. Ben Brown should be the right guard, but redshirt freshmen could start at center and right tackle and there's little depth behind them.

Switching schemes with personnel not quite matching the design is never easy. Doing it in an SEC-only schedule with limited practice time is making things all that more difficult for Ole Miss.



