AggieYell - Kiffin brings new attitude to Ole Miss

Kiffin brings new attitude to Ole Miss
AggieYell.com's preseason look at Texas A&M's 2020 opponents continues with a breakdown of an Ole Miss team which will likely look different under new head coach Lane Kiffin.
Key returning players (2019 stats in parentheses)
Sophomore QB John Rhys-Plumlee (79-150, 910 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT passing; 154 carries for 1,023 yards and 12 TD rushing); Redshirt sophomore QB Matt Corrall (105-178, 1,362 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT); sophomore RB Jerrion Ealy (104 carries, 722 yards, 6 TD); sophomore LT Nick Broeker; senior LG Royce Newman; junior WR Elijah Moore (67 catches, 850 yards, 6 TD); senior DE Tariqious Tisdale (28 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks); senior DE Ryder Anderson (14 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks in 4 games); senior LB Lakia Henry (team-high 88 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack); redshirt junior Momo Sanogo (injured in the second game of 2019; redshirted); senior CB Jaylon Jones (33 tackles, 5 passes broken up, 4 TFL); senior S Jon Haynes (55 tackles, 1 INT)
Major losses
Head coach Matt Luke; offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez; defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre; redshirt senior C Eli Johnson (opted out, then transferred); DT Benito Jones; RB Scottie Phillips; DE Josiah Coatney; LB Willie Hibler; senior DE Sam Williams (37 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 6 sacks; suspended indefinitely); CB Jalen Julius
Potential impact additions
4-star DE Demon Clowney; 4-star DB Marc Britt; 4-star RB Henry Parrish; 3-star OL Eli Acker; graduate transfer TE Kenny Yeboah (19 catches, 233 yards, 5 TD with Temple in 2019)
Offensive preview
The good news for Ole Miss is that John Rhys-Plumlee may be the best rushing quarterback in college football. The bad news is Lane Kiffin would rather throw the ball, and Plumlee was anything but good as a passer his freshman season. As a result, it looks like a bad marriage on paper. But Kiffin's not an idiot, either; he'll likely adapt some to what his personnel does best.
In this case, that is definitely run the ball. Plumlee and Jerrion Ealy were a very impressive combination in 2019 and should be the centerpiece of the offense again this season. But if the Rebels are going to improve, they're going to have to be a lot more efficient throwing the football. The passing game was Elijah Moore and not much in 2019, and Ole Miss should have the talent to be better. Adding a big target like Kenny Yeboah at tight end won't exactly hurt, either.
The offensive line, though, is a huge question mark. They had pinned their hopes on having senior center Eli Johnson being the centerpiece, and he's gone. Now sophomore LT Nick Broeker is the best returning lineman after an excellent freshman year and LG Royce Newman is an experienced senior, but the other three positions are concerns. Ben Brown should be the right guard, but redshirt freshmen could start at center and right tackle and there's little depth behind them.
Switching schemes with personnel not quite matching the design is never easy. Doing it in an SEC-only schedule with limited practice time is making things all that more difficult for Ole Miss.
Defense preview
Again, a good news/bad news scenario for Ole Miss. The good news was they were much improved against the run (42nd overall) in 2019; the bad news is they were still terrible against the pass (120th) and most of their quality defensive linemen are gone or suspended. And their secondary, which clearly wasn't good to begin with, has been further depleted.
Sam Williams was supposed to be the key guy up front this season after racking up 9.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks last year; instead, he may not play at all this year after being arrested and subsequently suspended over the summer. Katy native Ryder Anderson (who started five games before breaking his leg last season) and senior Tariqious Tisdale now seem the likely starters, with two newcomers at the tackle spots.
At linebacker, Momo Sanogo returns and will team with Lakia Henry, who led the team in tackles in his first season with the program, and junior Jacquez Jones. They're going to be a solid trio, but not much depth exists behind them.
The secondary, which was already a concern, has been decimated by recent COVID-19 infections to the point where freshman Marc Britt wasn't just moved back over from offense to play corner, but was with the first team immediately. He may stay there, with senior Jaylon Jones (not to be confused with the A&M corner) on the other side. Jon Haynes, a solid tackler but just an average pass defender, looks set at one safety spot.
Projected lineups (returning starters in bold)
QB: John Rhys-Plumlee
RB: Jarrion Ealy
WR: Sophomore Jonathan Mingo (12 catches, 172 yards, 1 TD in 2019)
SLOT: Senior Braylon Sanders (10 catches, 192 yards)
WR: Elijah Moore
TE: Kenny Yeboah
LT: Nick Broeker
LG: Royce Newman
C: Redshirt freshman Bryce Ramsey
RG: Redshirt junior Ben Brown
RT: Redshirt freshman Jeremy James
DE: Tariqious Tisdale
DT: Redshirt sophomore Quentin Bivins (18 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks)
DT: Redshirt freshman Patrick Lucas Jr.
DE: Senior Ryder Anderson (14 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks in 5 games)
OLB: Junior Jacquez Jones (71 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 sacks)
ILB: Lakia Henry
OLB: Momo Sanogo
CB: Jaylon Jones
S: Jon Hayes
S: Sophomore A.J. Finley (16 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries)
CB: Junior Keidron Smith (48 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT)
2020 schedule
Sept. 26: Florida
Oct. 3: @Kentucky
Oct. 10: Alabama
Oct. 17: @Arkansas
Oct. 24: Auburn
Oct. 31: @Vanderbilt
Nov. 7: BYE
Nov. 14: South Carolina
Nov. 21: @TEXAS A&M
Nov. 28: Mississippi State
Dec. 5: @LSU