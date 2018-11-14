Houston St Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane

Lost 52-49 to Houston St Thomas

10 catches, 196 yards, two touchdowns

Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Won 35-14 over Irving Nimitz

0-1 FG, 5-5 XP

A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison

Won 77-7 over Cleveland

Consol allowed 125 yards of offense

Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo

Lost 28-7 to Vidor

Dayton allowed 389 rushing yards of offense.

Katy Taylor 2019 defensive end Braedon Mowry

Lost 24-0 to Katy

Katy had 197 yards of offense

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp

Won 77-21 over Paradise

Two catches, 52 yards, one touchdown

Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal

Won 49-7 over Schertz Clemons

Stats not available

Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson

Won 38-6 over South Forsyth

No catches on the night

Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White

Won 36-12 over West Lawn Wilson

Harrisburg allowed 218 yards of offense

Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green

Won 65-21 over Humble

Atascocita had 489 yards of offense

Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee

Won 34-3over Ponte Verde

Stats not available

Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada

Won 20-12 over Atlanta Mays

10-21, 159 yards, one passing and one rushing touchdown

Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson

Won 52-0 over Houston Waltrip

Manvel had 492 yards of offense

Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young

Lost 24-7 to Fort Bend Travis

One interception

West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright

Won 49-21 over Texas High

Six catches, 89 yards, two touchdowns