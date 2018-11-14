Lane, Wright put up big numbers
Here's how Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits did in their latest high school action:
2019 commits
Houston St Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane
Lost 52-49 to Houston St Thomas
10 catches, 196 yards, two touchdowns
Coppell kicker Caden Davis
Won 35-14 over Irving Nimitz
0-1 FG, 5-5 XP
A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison
Won 77-7 over Cleveland
Consol allowed 125 yards of offense
Dayton outside linebacker Robert Orebo
Lost 28-7 to Vidor
Dayton allowed 389 rushing yards of offense.
Katy Taylor 2019 defensive end Braedon Mowry
Lost 24-0 to Katy
Katy had 197 yards of offense
Brock tight end Baylor Cupp
Won 77-21 over Paradise
Two catches, 52 yards, one touchdown
Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal
Won 49-7 over Schertz Clemons
Stats not available
Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson
Won 38-6 over South Forsyth
No catches on the night
Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White
Won 36-12 over West Lawn Wilson
Harrisburg allowed 218 yards of offense
Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green
Won 65-21 over Humble
Atascocita had 489 yards of offense
Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee
Won 34-3over Ponte Verde
Stats not available
Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada
Won 20-12 over Atlanta Mays
10-21, 159 yards, one passing and one rushing touchdown
Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson
Won 52-0 over Houston Waltrip
Manvel had 492 yards of offense
Fort Bend Bush cornerback Erick Young
Lost 24-7 to Fort Bend Travis
One interception
West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright
Won 49-21 over Texas High
Six catches, 89 yards, two touchdowns
2020 commits
College Park offensive lineman Josh Bankhead
Lost 49-10 over Klein
College Park had 267 yards of offense
Fort Bend Hightower offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo
Lost 21-20 to Richmond Foster
Hightower had 284 yards of offense
Fort Bend Kempner offensive lineman Akinola Ogunbiyi
Lost 27-26 to Fort Bend Clements
Kempner rushed for 290 yards
North Forrest wide receiver Demond Demas
Won 47-22 over Houston Stafford
Seven catches, 223 yards, three touchdowns