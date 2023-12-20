The Aggies needed some size up front, and he's got a strong enough all-around game that defensive ends coach Sean Spencer recruited him at both Florida and at A&M.

He may have drawn initial interest because of his size, but his speed is eye-opening. Playing at a high level in Florida, he's just beating one lineman after another with a really good first step and his pursuit is outstanding. He gets off the ball faster than anyone else on either line.

Jackson shows some refinement, too, in how he uses his hands to get offensive linemen off of him. He knows how disengage when the play is coming at him in order to make the tackle, whether it's by slapping the arms of the lineman to get free or by simply moving him aside.

I really like this addition. Jackson's got needed size, but the speed sets him apart. I could see him filling the role of Fadil Diggs, in time, as a bigger defensive end who is still able to get into the backfield and pressure the quarterback.