That Mike Elko isn't afraid to move people around. We had a pretty good idea going in that Alaka and Dodson would be the primary linebackers, but he flipped them late in camp (with Alaka moving to MIKE and Dodson to BUCK). He also stuck to expectations by putting Buddy Johnson at Rover and spinning Ikenna Okeke down to make him the backup Rover.

We learned the change in defense and position didn't faze what may be the best linebacker duo in the SEC as Dodson and Alaka took to their new roles well. Buddy Johnson seems to acclimated himself with his new responsibilities at Rover (including covering and blitzing) well.

It didn't happen in the spring necessarily, but we also found out Santino Marchiol had his hand on the ripcord. The 4-star has transferred out, leaving Hines as the primary backup at both MIKE and BUCK. It also leaves the Aggies scrambling for a sixth linebacker and an open competition between Garner, Magee and White -- and hoping the talented starters and Hines can handle the load.