AggieYell - Leal transforms from 5-star prospect to team leader

After a strong finish to the 2019 season, Leal has filled up the stat sheet in the first two games of 2020. Playing defensive end on rushing downs and defensive tackle in passing situations, Leal has 7 tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss, in his first two outings. He also has an interception that came with a spectacular 43-yard return, where he caught a pass from Alabama's Mac Jones that fellow lineman Tyree Johnson had tipped. Leal then dodged Jones' attempt at a tackle and sprinted inside the Alabama 20, out-running everyone except running back Najee Harris, who made a shoestring tackle to stop Leal from scoring his first college touchdown.

"Oh, man, I tasted the end zone," Leal said Monday. "Just unbelievable effort (by Harris) running to the ball trying to stop a touchdown. So credit to him and just needed one more block that's about it."

There are few other things Leal needs besides that last block, because he has been gifted with a remarkable skill set. Remarkably fast for 290 pounds, he can overpower tackles and is too quick for many interior linemen. That makes him a threat at both end and tackle -- and he's willing to play wherever he's needed.

"I’ve been playing them both my entire life," he said. "My feeling is, inside or out, let’s do it. I’m down."

One thing the Aggies have also gotten from Leal is something they may not have expected to have so soon: leadership. Even though he's only played 15 college games, he became one of the locker room's vocal leaders during the offseason and preached the importance of being unified to his teammates. Leal brushed off compliments given from upperclassmen during his first meeting with the A&M media, saying he was simply following the lead of his close friend and fellow lineman, senior Micheal Clemons.

"Mike is a great leader and I want to be the same. I saw the energy he brought, this discipline, and I wanted to show the same towards the team," he said. "As a team, we’ve gone through a lot and we’re closer than before."

Even though the season has started, Leal hasn't backed off when it comes to reminding his teammates what they're there for.

"We’ve worked so hard during this pandemic to just come back and play. Our mentality as a team to be great, to get those dubs. Now, it’s our focus to get every detail, to get those crumbs," he said. "We can’t have 10 people doing their job and one person messing up."

Apparently, the rapidly emerging defensive lineman does more than talk in the locker room. During his media availability, senior right tackle Carson Green had plenty of praise for Leal -- but also said his talking during practice can be extremely irritating. Leal said that was by design, and doesn't stop when the real game starts.

"I look at it like this: you have to go against other athletes and they try to get in your head. I’m out there trying to talk a lot of mess and I'm trying to get them (the offensive line) ready for it," he explained.

If Leal seems like he's totally bought in to A&M and the Aggie football program, it's probably because he has and did so long before he signed. A 5-star recruit and the number 10 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to Rivals.com, Leal could have punched his ticket to any program in the nation. But he said his relationship with defensive ends coach Terry Price made A&M an easy choice when it came time to select a college.

"I knew I wanted to come here from day one," he said.