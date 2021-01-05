AggieYell - Leon O'Neal to return for 2021

Leon O'Neal to return for 2021
One of Texas A&M's defensive regulars will still be prowling the secondary in 2021.
Safety Leon O'Neal, who was eligible to declare for the NFL Draft after completing his junior season, announced Tuesday that he would be back in Aggieland for the 2021 season.
WakeEm🆙 Is Back‼️— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) January 5, 2021
2021 I’m Ready ‼️#WakeEmUp #LLK 🕊 pic.twitter.com/hPnX4E6KV6
I came here to help build 🙏🏾— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) January 5, 2021
The NFL Can Wait pic.twitter.com/5X47bgl7ee
2020 was a breakthrough year for O'Neal, who struggled mightily during his first real playing time in 2019. He was third on the team in tackles with 48, while cutting his missed tackles from 22 in 2019 to 12 in 2020. He had two tackles for loss, five passes defensed and led the team with two interceptions while starting all 13 games.
The talkative O'Neal frustrated fans and coaches alike with his penchant for picking up unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, but really picked up his play in the second half of the year. He had career-high 8 tackles against Auburn, played well against both LSU and Tennessee and had four stops in the Orange Bowl win against North Carolina.
What it means for 2021
The Aggies are now loaded at safety for next year and possibly beyond. With O'Neal returning alongside Demani Richardson, they'll have a pair of players who have started together for three season. They'll be joined by freshman breakout Antonio Johnson, who will also play nickel, and sophomore Brian Williams, who could see more playing time with the departure of Keldrick Carper.
The depth chart will expand in 2021. The Aggies will add a pair of talented freshmen, Kendal Daniels and Jardin Gilbert, to the safety corps. Both have the ability to play nickel as well, so they could eventually be in the rotation in both position. But the Aggies will enter 2021 with six 4-stars at safety, making it a formidable group indeed.