AggieYell - Leon O'Neal to return for 2021

Safety Leon O'Neal, who was eligible to declare for the NFL Draft after completing his junior season, announced Tuesday that he would be back in Aggieland for the 2021 season.

2020 was a breakthrough year for O'Neal, who struggled mightily during his first real playing time in 2019. He was third on the team in tackles with 48, while cutting his missed tackles from 22 in 2019 to 12 in 2020. He had two tackles for loss, five passes defensed and led the team with two interceptions while starting all 13 games.

The talkative O'Neal frustrated fans and coaches alike with his penchant for picking up unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, but really picked up his play in the second half of the year. He had career-high 8 tackles against Auburn, played well against both LSU and Tennessee and had four stops in the Orange Bowl win against North Carolina.