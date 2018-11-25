Oq6tvdovpr6vqxknpcmq
Otaro Alaka
Kendrick Rogers
Trevor Wood and Jace Sternberger
Otaro Alaka, Tyrel Dodson and Donovan Wilson
Otaro Alaka
Jhamon Ausbon
Jhamon Ausbon
Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown
Trayveon Williams
Joe Burrow and Donovan Wilson
Tyree Johnson
Jashaun Corbin and Trayveon Williams
Celebration after Quartney Davis' game-tying touchdown reception at the end of regulation
Quartney Davis
Quartney Davis
Deshawn Capers-Smith
Trayveon Williams
Deshawn Capers-Smith
Deshawn Capers-Smith
Landis Durham
Kendrick Rogers
Landis Durham
Kendrick Rogers
Landis Durham
Otaro Alaka and Tyrel Dodson
Landis Durham
Daylon Mack
Justin Madubuike, Otaro Alaka and Donovan Wilson
Ryan McCollum and Kellen Mond
Erik McCoy
Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond and Trayveon Williams
Kellen Mond
Dan Moore
Dan Moore
Dan Moore
Larry Pryor
Quartney Davis
Debione Renfro
Dan Moore and Keaton Sutherland
Keaton Sutherland
Tyrel Dodson
Tyree Johnson
Trayveon Williams
Trayveon Williams
Trayveon Williams
Trayveon Williams
Donovan Wilson
Donovan Wilson
Donovan Wilson and Buddy Johnson
Cullen Gillaspia and Trayveon Williams
Kendrick Rogers with the game winning two point conversion
Kendrick Rogers and Camron Buckley
Kendrick Rogers