Madubuike announced Thursday that he would forego his senior season at Texas A&M in favor of entering the 2020 NFL Draft. While that choice is not surprising, his additional decision not to play in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State may surprise and upset some Aggie fans.

Madubuike's decision comes after a stellar redshirt junior year, where he racked up 45 tackles and led the Aggies with 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He had 1.5 sacks in his final game against LSU, and 11 for his career. He also forced a fumble and recorded an interception.

During his three seasons, Madubuike totaled 105 tackles, 24.5 TFL and 5 forced fumbles. He also established himself as one of the SEC's best pass rushing defensive tackles -- but was only a second-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press after this season and was left off the coach's team entire.

Madubuike enters a defensive tackle-laden draft to mixed initial reviews from observers. Some draft outlets have him ranked as one of the five best tackles in the 2020 draft, while others don't have him in the top 20. He will almost certainly get an invitation to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, however, which will give him a chance to shine before officials from all 32 teams.

With Madubuike's decision to sit out the bowl game, the Aggies will start the duo of Bobby Brown and Jayden Peevy in the middle, with Josh Rogers and Derick Hunter as the primary backups. Hunter has only played in three games, so he can play in the bowl game and keep his redshirt.