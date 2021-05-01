 AggieYell - Make that two to the Burgh: Steelers take Buddy Johnson
Make that two to the Burgh: Steelers take Buddy Johnson

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

When Texas A&M held their Pro Day, the Pittsburgh Steelers sent several front members to scout Kellen Mond. Mond is a Minnesota Viking now, but the trip to College Station has paid dividends.

Buddy Johnson is off to Pittsburgh along with Dan Moore.
Twelve picks after the Steelers took offensive lineman Dan Moore, Pittsburgh struck again, taking linebacker Buddy Johnson with the 140th pick overall, the 35th pick in the fourth round. It caps a strong Aggie career for Johnson, who went from a freshman learning the position in 2017 to a beloved team leader and tackling machine in 2020.

Johnson easily led the Aggies in tackles in 2020, racking up 86 in just 10 games. He also had 8.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, forced two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown. He was the heart and soul of an Aggie defense that ended up ninth in the nation, and fifth overall against the run.

Johnson had an impressive Pro Day, running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at 229 pounds. But some scouts downgraded him for his height, measuring at just 6 feet tall. The Steelers, who know a thing or two about defense, were unfazed and pounced when the opportunity presented itself near the end of the fourth round.

For his A&M career, Johnson finished with 210 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and two touchdowns.

