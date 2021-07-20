Making the Case: Jadon Scarlett

On July 5, Jadon Scarlett released his top three of Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Those programs making the top list was not really a shock since that is where Scarlett visited in June and those teams have become seriously in focus in recent weeks. The Argyle, Texas four-star defensive tackle who shined at the Rivals Camp Series event in Dallas this spring then landed an offer from LSU two days later. The Tigers’ coaches are trying to get him on campus later this month but Scarlett will probably visit Texas A&M again. In today’s Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network break down his favorites and then National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney gives his opinion on where he thinks Scarlett will end up.

MISSOURI

“Momentum definitely seems to be on the side of Texas A&M, but Missouri did impress Scarlett during his official visit the last weekend in June. Seeing the investment in facilities and the campus vibe surprised the four-star prospect. He's also developed a great relationship with defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, so I think he views Missouri as a place he can definitely go and get developed.” - Sean Williams, PowerMizzou.com

*****

OKLAHOMA

“Oklahoma has made this a bit more of a tight race than once might have been expected but at the end of the day, I think Texas A&M is the most likely choice here. Where things could get interesting is with the Aggies eyeing a number of defensive line offers, do they take Scarlett and surrender the chance to take another? It's going to come down to hierarchy but so long as A&M is pushing for him, they'll be hard to beat.” - Josh McCuistion, SoonerScoop.com

*****

TEXAS A&M

“The combination of Terry Price and Elijah Robinson are creating a monstrous front line at A&M. They’re not only excellent coaches, but develop great relationships with recruits. They seem to have that vibe with Scarlett and, with A&M being the only in-state school in his final three, that may be enough for him to commit to the Aggies.” - Mark Passwaters, AggieYell.com

*****

THE VERDICT