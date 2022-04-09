Maroon outlasts White in sloppy spring game

The quarterback competition between Haynes King, Max Johnson and Conner Weigman took the headlines, but strong winds ended up being the dominant factor in the game. After a high-scoring first quarter, the wind made throwing difficult.

"I have a thing on my phone that showed the winds were at 32, 33, 34 miles an hour," coach Jimbo Fisher said. "When that started, the ball was just shooting."

The game looked like it was going to be a shootout early on. The White team went three and out on their first possession, while the Maroon team scored quickly. Haynes King (11-33, 130 yards, 2 INTs) hit his first two passes, then took a quarterback keeper from 21 yards out.

The White responded quickly in a most unlikely fashion, on the legs of Max Johnson (13-31, 127 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT). Flushed out of the pocket, Johnson took off and ran for 49 yards to the Maroon 28. Two consecutive completions to tight end Blake Smith, including a 13-yarder for a touchdown, tied the game at 7.

The White's next possession was short, as linebacker Tarian Lee picked off a deflected pass and returned it to the White 15. After a defensive pass interference call moved the ball to the 2, Earnest Crownover punched it in to put the Maroon team back in front.

Johnson made up for the error on the White's next drive, as he was responsible for not one, but two scoring drives. Flushed out under pressure again, Johnson rumbled for what appeared to be a 73-yard touchdown run, but the play was blown dead at the Maroon 40. The LSU transfer then hooked up with Jalen Preston for a 40-yard catch and run to knot the game back up.

Freshman Conner Weigman (7-19, 119 yards, 1 TD) got into the act on the next possession, hitting redshirt freshman Yulkeith Brown on a short out that Brown took 32 yards for a score to put the White on top.

It was 21-14 after the first quarter and it looked like there would be plenty of fireworks. And then the winds picked up.

King was particularly victimized, as one pass took off and over shot his receiver, making an easy pick for Jardin Gilbert. Switching sides to the White team late in the first half and throwing into the wind again, he had a pass intended for Smith take off to a lunging Hughes for his first interception of the game.

"The wind was definitely a little bit strong today," senior Ainias Smith said. "You can see with the accuracy of how the quarterbacks were throwing."

In spite of the wind, the quarterbacks continue to throw and, frequently, throw deep even though the results were less than optimal.

"There's no sense in creating a bunch of piles," Fisher said. "That's where the injuries happen."

Sophomore running back Amari Daniels, however, did make the most of his opportunities when he got the football. Daniels carried the ball just 16 times, but picked up 122 yards against a Maroon defense made up mostly of walk-ons.

One of those walk-ons, however, was in the midst of having the game of his life. During backup Blake Bost's one possession for the White team, he threw a deep ball into the wind that held up perfectly for Hughes, who returned the interception 31 yards to give the Maroon a 27-24 lead late in third quarter.

The only scoring in the fourth quarter was a 53-yard field goal by Caden Davis, whose powerful leg was able to cut through the wind for the final margin.

"36's leg is so strong that he can kick through those things," Fisher said.

