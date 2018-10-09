At the halfway point of the 2018 season, the Aggies are 4-2, ranked 22nd in th nation and are well ahead of where many people thought they'd be in the transition to Jimbo Fisher. Here's AY's look at position groups and the coaching staff through six games.

Quarterbacks

Kellen Mond has improved greatly from his 2017 form.

Kellen Mond (107-177, 1,447 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT; 230 yards and 4 TD rushing) has taken the vast majority of the snaps. He's been much improved over his freshman year, completing 60% of his passes and having already thrown for more yards and touchdowns than he did last season. He's had some very big highs -- 430 yards against Clemson -- and some terrible lows (2 INTs against Arkansas and the fumble against Kentucky). He's still a work in progress, but he's a lot better than the 2017 version and his athleticism has unquestionably helped the Aggie offense to its ranking of #17 in the nation. His rushing totals would be much higher if not for sacks being counted as rushing yards against him. Nick Starkel (15-22, 169 yards, 1 TD) has thrown the ball very well in his limited snaps, but his fumble against Clemson proved costly in the 28-26 loss. Connor Blumrick (1-1, 8 yards; 20 yards rushing) hasn't played since the first week of the season. Grade: B

Running backs

Trayveon Williams has carried the load for the Aggies this year.

Trayveon Williams (120 carries, SEC-leading 720 yards and 7 TD; 12 catches for 132 yards) has been the centerpiece of the offense, especially the past two weeks. He's averaging right at 6 yards a carry and has run with more and more power as the season has gone on. He's been a leader on the field as well as off it. Jashaun Corbin (28 carries, 148 yards, 1 TD) has taken over for Kwame Etwi (14 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD) as the season has gone on. Corbin has the ability to be a gamebreaker, even if it hasn't happened yet. He should get more touches as the year goes on. The rest of the backs -- Vernon Jackson, Deneric Prince, Charles Strong and Jacob Kibodi -- have seen very limited action but flashed when they had opportunities. Grade: A

Fullback

He's Cullen Gillaspia. And you're not.

Cullen Gillaspia (1 carry, 5 yards; 3 catches for 25 yards) has seen spotty action as the Aggies have tended to go with two tight ends more often than a fullback. But his wipeout block of Josh Allen in overtime against Kentucky, along with just genuinely solid play, earns him a good grade. That and the fact he's Cullen friggin' Gillaspia. Grade: A-

Tight end

Jace Sternberger is on track for an All-SEC selection.

Jace Sternberger has been a revelation in the first six games, tying the school record for touchdown catches with 5 will tallying a team high 22 receptions for 351 yards. He's also blocked well. If you have a complaint to make, he's been called for a couple of holds and false starts. Trevor Wood (1 catch, 8 yards) hasn't shown up in the stat sheet much, but he's been very important as a blocker. Grade: A

Wide receivers

Not having Jhamon Ausbon stung against Kentucky.

Jhamon Ausbon was the team's leading receiver (15 catches, 221 yards) when he got hurt against Arkansas, but his play had taken a dip. He had two big drops in that game before his injury, and now it's uncertain when he'll return. Quartney Davis (15 catches, 183 yards, 2 TD) has been ok, but hasn't broken out as a deep threat yet. If the Aggies have one, he's it, and he needs to take another step. Camron Buckley (19 catches, 285 yards) is becoming an every-down receiver, and he should be. He's the team's most consistent wide receiver and finds ways to consistently get open regardless of opponent. Kendrick Rogers (15 catches, 204 yards, 2 TD) has been largely silent since his big game against Clemson. He had two major drops against Kentucky that killed drives. He has to step it up in Ausbon's absence. Roshauud Paul (5 catches, 70 yards) has made a couple of big plays in limited time. With Buckley in front of him and the Aggies not using many 4-receiver sets, playing time has been sparse. Hezekiah Jones (6 catches, 51 yards) caught 4 balls against Arkansas but has been silent otherwise. HIs failure to catch a pass against Kentucky led to an interception. The Aggies need more from him too. There's talent with this group, and they may be better than most expected, but they have been inconsistent (except for Buckley). Grade: B-

Offensive line

Erik McCoy has been A&M's best offensive lineman -- again.

The good news: The Aggie offense has run the ball well and churned up a lot of total yards. The bad news: Kellen Mond and Nick Starkel have taken a beating in the process. 16 sacks is far too many to allow in 6 games. Left tackle Dan Moore is playing out of position, but the coaching staff doesn't trust the backups. He run blocks fine, but is outmatched by speed rushers in pass protection. Left guard Jared Hocker has been solid but unspectacular. Like the rest of the line, he has been a much better run blocker than pass blocker. He largely holds his own, but gets beaten a few times every game in the "A Gap" between himself and center Erik McCoy. McCoy had his worst game of the year against Kentucky with a couple of critical bad snaps, but has been solid otherwise -- even against outstanding competition. He's easily the best lineman A&M has, and the fact that you rarely hear his name is proof of it. Right guard Keaton Sutherland has had, to be generous, a poor year. He's been average in run blocking, consistently beaten in pass blocking and has been called for a number of major holding penalties. Sutherland is injured and may not play this weekend, but if Connor Lanfear can he should -- and continue to do so. Right tackle Carson Green has been the pleasant surprise of this group. After a tough game against Clemson, Green has improved every single week. When he went one-on-one with Allen last weekend, he held his own and won many more than he lost. His maturation has been impressive. Grade: C-

Defensive end

Landis Durham is starting to get on a roll.

This group has seen a very short rotation, but the group that has played have been outstanding. Landis Durham (27 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks) is has returned to form as a disruptive force the last two weeks. Kingsley Keke (24 tackles, team high 7 TFL and 5 sacks) has taken very well to his new role outside and has dominated in both run defense and rushing the pass. Tyree Johnson (6 tackles, .5 TFL) doesn't have the stats yet, but has been able to get the quarterback out of the pocket at least once or twice per game. Freshman Bobby Brown (6 tackles) has done his job holding the edge and has gotten a lot of playing time as a result. Grade: A

Defensive tackle

Daylon Mack has finally come into his own.

The combination of Justin Madubuike (16 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks) and Daylon Mack (11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) deserve All-SEC consideration. Mack's numbers don't jump out at you, but he's dominated double teams against every opponent and has made some huge plays on his own. Madubuike has been outstanding in his own right, making opponents pay for trying to block him 1-on-1. Jayden Peevy (2 tackles) has played a good bit in order to keep Mack fresh and there has been very little dropoff. Grade: A

Linebackers

Otaro Alaka can play linebacker. So can Tyrel Dodson.

The pairing of Otaro Alaka (team high 35 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1 sack) and Tyrel Dodson (26 tackles, 2 TFL, .5 sacks) have been as good a duo of linebackers since probably 2012. They've been both team leaders and playmakers, and they rarely come off the field. Buddy Johnson (7 tackles, 2.5 TFL) hasn't played a whole lot, but he's been effective when given the opportunity. With Anthony Hines out, these guys are really the only ones to see serious playing time. Grade: A

Safeties/Nickel

Donovan Wilson has shrugged off a slow start.

Senior Donovan Wilson (32 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT) had a poor start to the season, including two ejections for targeting. In the past two games, however, the Wilson of old has returned and he's been a playmaker. The Aggies may not beat Kentucky without him. If he continues to play at this level, the back end of the secondary will improve greatly. Derrick Tucker (19 tackles) started even worse than Wilson, missing some key tackles and blowing coverages on big plays. He was much better against Kentucky, but South Carolina promises to throw more and be a tougher test for him. Deshawn Capers-Smith (24 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 pass broken up) has been possibly the shock of the year as he's been an excellent nickel back. He's played an awful lot in the first half of the season and has been a force against the run -- and he's been a lot better against the pass too. Keldrick Carper (4 tackles, 2 passes broken up) started the season well, got hurt and got burned for Kentucky's only offensive touchdown last week. Mike Elko and Maurice Linguist like his ability, though, so he'll continue to be out there. He's far better than he was last year, to be sure. Larry Pryor (7 tackles, 1 INT) started the season off great, then had a horrible game against Alabama. We haven't seen him much since and probably won't. Leon O'Neal (6 tackles, 1 TFL) has had some freshman struggles, but he's also shown flashes of why a lot of people think he'll be an elite safety once it's all said and done. Grade: C

Cornerbacks

Debione Renfro has been the better of A&M's two corners.

This position group has been bad, but they've been a whole lot better now that they've gotten past Alabama and Clemson. Still, there's a lot of work to be done. Debione Renfro (11 tackles, 3 passes broken up) struggled against the two top-ranked teams but has been pretty good otherwise. Given the choice of which corner to throw at, opponents are picking Charles Oliver (19 tackles, 1 TFL, team-high 5 passes broken up). Oliver was awful the first four weeks and has rebounded the past two. For the first time since week 1, the Aggies are out of the 100s in pass defense (all the way down to 96th). Grade: D

Special teams

Jashuan Corbin returned the opening kickoff against Arkansas for a touchdown.

The struggles of Daniel LaCamera (3-5) and Seth Small (6-9) kicking field goals stop this from being an A+. This group has otherwise been dominant. Braden Mann may be the best punter in college football. Ever. He is averaging 55 yards a punt, has an 82-yarder under his belt and has 12 punts over 60 yards. The all-time record for a season is 13. He's come up big when the Aggies needed him most, having his best games against Alabama, Kentucky and Clemson. He's an All-American, 1st Team. The coverage teams have been outstanding. Gillaspia and freshman Brian Johnson have been absolute monsters on punt and kick coverage. Mann has been almost as effective with kickoffs as he has been with punts. A&M has been conservative on its approach with returns, but given the chance they've made big plays on both punts and kickoffs. Jashaun Corbin took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against Arkansas and Roshauud Paul's 43-yard return last weekend against Kentucky helped shift momentum. Grade: A

Coaching

Jimbo Fisher should be pleased with his coaching staff.