The next major rankings update following the 2022 season is on the horizon for the 2024 class, and big decisions are left to be made regarding the top prospects in the region. Here are the five toughest questions we will face in the Mid-South region.

CAN ANYONE CHALLENGE COLIN SIMMONS UP TOP?

Duncanville (Texas) five-star defensive end Colin Simmons is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the country and is the top defensive prospect in the nation, and after his eye-boggling junior campaign, it's hard to see any defensive prospect unseating him up top. There are arguments to be made regarding TJ Capers, Justin Scott, Peyton Woodyard and others, but Simmons' 22.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss in 2022 will be tough to overlook. Add in the fact that Duncanville finally secured a state championship after three consecutive losses in the title game with Simmons being a big part of it, and you probably have your best defensive player in the country.

*****

ARE THERE ANY MORE FIVE-STARS IN THE MID-SOUTH?

DJ Lagway (Rivals.com)

Only Colin Simmons and Micah Hudson have five-star status in the Mid-South region, and neither are in jeopardy of losing that coveted status, but could more be added to the group? There are a lot of talented players in the region, but being an unquestioned five-star at this point in the recruiting cycle is tough to achieve. That being said, candidates such as Kamarion Franklin and DJ Lagway stand out after each had strong junior campaigns. As for prospects further in the rankings, Kobe Black is another candidate that could see a big jump at least into the 6.0 territory. But with only a handful of five-stars expected to be handed out this time around, it will be difficult to find more than one from the Mid-South region.

*****

WHAT WILL THE RUNNING BACK ORDER LOOK LIKE?

Taylor Tatum (Rivals.com)

If there is one thing for certain going into the rankings meetings, the running back order in the Mid-South is going to need some major rearranging. The top three at the position currently have Derrick McFall, Frankie Arthur and Jeremy Payne at the top, and Payne is probably the only one that proved to be among that elite rank this past season. Meanwhile, prospects such as Taylor Tatum and Johann Cardenas had strong junior seasons and each have stakes at entering those ranks. However it shakes out, there will be major movement from top-to-bottom in the rankings at the position within the region.

*****

WHO IS THE TOP PLAYER IN LOUISIANA?

Wardell Mack (Rivals.com)

It was a strong year for junior prospects in the state of Louisiana, and multiple players have entered the conversation for the top talent in The Boot. Currently, Many (La.) safety Tylen Singleton holds the honor, but strong performances throughout the year from East Feliciana (La.) tight end Trey'Dez Green, Marrero (La.) John Ehret cornerback Wardell Mack and Destrehan (La.) linebacker Kolaj Cobbins have the conversation crowded going into the rankings meetings. However, whoever comes out on top will have to continue to prove his spot as the offseason goes on with so many vying to be at the top of the ranks.

*****

HOW MANY LINEBACKERS IN THE HOUSTON AREA CAN ENTER THE RIVALS250?

Tyanthony Smith (Nick Harris)